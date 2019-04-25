SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 18: Joe Pavelski #8 of the San Jose Sharks in action against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Five of the Western Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on April 18, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Joe Pavelski will miss the San Jose Sharks first game of the second round. The series kicks off Friday as the Sharks take on the Colorado Avalanche. He is listed as day-to-day after sustaining a scary injury in Game 7 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

#Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said Thursday that Joe Pavelski is officially day-to-day, but is not expected to be cleared for Game 1 against the Avalanche on Friday night.https://t.co/4S708IJRB3 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 25, 2019

The Sharks captain was injured during the third period in the teams Game 7 triumph over the Knights on Tuesday. Knights center Cody Eakin cross-checked Pavelski in the chest after a faceoff. Pavelski fell awkwardly and his helmet slammed off of the ice.

After several minutes, Pavelski was helped to the ice with his head visibly bloodied. He did not return to the contest. Eakin received a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for the play. The Sharks went on to score four goals during the powerplay and ultimately conquered the Knights, 5-4.

Pavelski led the Sharks in goals during the regular season. In 75 games, he notched 38 goals and 26 assists for 64 points. After the first round of the postseason, he has notched two goals and two assists for four points.

What This Means for the Future

The Sharks are dealing with a handful of injuries heading into Round 2. Micheal Haley is out with a lower-body injury after blocking a shot in Game 3. Melker Karlsson‘s status is unclear after he reportedly missed the teams practice on Thursday. Additionally, Joonas Donskoi was absent from Game 7 after taking a hard hit from Brayden McNabb in the previous match.

Gustav Nyquist slotted into Pavelski’s second line spot during Thursday’s practice with Logan Couture and Timo Meier. Lukas Radil, who dressed briefly for Games 4 and 7, found his place on a line alongside Tomas Hertl and Evander Kane. Dylan Gambrell looks like he will be added to San Jose’s fourth line.

Radil saw less than a minute of ice time in Game 7. Gambrell dressed for eight games with the Sharks this season. He could be suiting up for his first NHL playoff appearance with Pavelski’s absence.

