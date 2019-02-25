TORONTO, ON – DECEMBER 23: Gustav Nyquist #14 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on December 23, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Maple Leafs defeated the Red Wings 5-4 in overtime. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings have agreed to trade Gustav Nyquist to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for a 2019 second round pick and a conditional 2020 third round pick. The Red Wings are retaining 30 percent of Nyquist’s contract.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today acquired a second-round draft pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and a conditional third-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for RW Gustav Nyquist. pic.twitter.com/3gfwSmPVcy — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 25, 2019

The Red Wings completed a trade early Monday morning as they sent Gustav Nyquist to the San Jose Sharks. The Sharks sent over two draft picks, one second round in 2019 and one conditional third in 2020. The third round pick can become a second if the Sharks make it to the Stanley Cup Final or if Nyquist re-signs with the Sharks.

In Nyquist, the Sharks get a player that has regained his scoring touch this past season. He scored 16 goals and 33 assists for 49 points in 62 games. He also added eight minutes in penalties. His possession numbers are 53.4 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of +7.0.

Over his nine-year NHL career Nyquist has only played for only the Red Wings. He has put up 125 goals and 170 assists for 295 career points in 481 career games. Nyquist has added four goals and eight points in 35 career playoff games. He was originally drafted in the 4th round, 121st overall of the 2008 NHL draft by the Detroit Red Wings.



What This Means For The Future

The Red Wings continue their rebuilding process in trading Nyquist. Detroit is a couple of years away from seriously contending and general manager Ken Holland gets good value in exchange for a solid forward that has top-six potential. He is a three-time 20-goal scorer, with a chance at a fourth this season. He will add depth to an already stacked Sharks roster.

The Sharks are looking to make a strong push forward and believe the window to win is now. They’ll look to continue a strong push towards the playoffs and beyond.

