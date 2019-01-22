GLENDALE, ARIZONA – JANUARY 16: Marcus Sorensen #20 of the San Jose Sharks skates off the ice after being defeated by the Arizona Coyotes in the NHL game at Gila River Arena on January 16, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Coyotes defeated the Sharks 6-3. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The San Jose Sharks have extended two of their breakout forwards Lukas Radil and Marcus Sorensen. Radil signed a one-year deal and Sorensen extended for two years. Both of these forwards are providing very good depth offensive production for the Sharks.

Sharks announce they’ve signed Marcus Sorensen to a two-year extension. It’s an AAV of $1.5 million per year as per source — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 14, 2019

Radil has provided a ton of offensive depth this season for the Sharks. The Czech forward spent his whole career in Europe before signing with San Jose last April. The 28-year-old versatile winger played for Spartak Moscow of the KHL before the Sharks decided to give him a chance.

Radil started this season in the AHL with the San Jose Barracuda. He collected six points in 11 games before getting a call-up from the NHL club. Ever since then, he skated in 26 games with the Sharks recording six goals and four assists for 10 points. Radil earner a one-year contract extension worth $700,000 AAV through 2019-2020 season.

Sorensen has been more than just an offensive depth forward for the Sharks this year. He is a former 106th overall pick for the Ottawa Senators in the 4th round of the NHL Draft in 2010. However, he never played in the Senators organization. Sorensen signed a one-year deal in May 2016 with the Sharks.

Since his signing with the Sharks, Sorensen played in 102 games in the NHL recording 16 goals and 12 assists for 28 points. Sorensen is currently skating on the first Sharks line alongside Joe Pavelski and Joe Thornton. During the present campaign, the Swedish born winger collected 10 goals and 17 points in total.

Sharks announced that they re-signed Sorensen to a two-year contract extension worth $1,500,000 per year. Sorensen, 26-years old, is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 2021.

Sharks Getting Smart Deals for Their Offensive Depth

San Jose has found its stride recently and not only because of great seasons of main stars like Joe Pavelski, Erik Karlsson, Brent Burns or Logan Couture. Young promising stars as Timo Meier and Tomas Hertl have had breakthrough seasons so far.

Sharks success has been fueled by secondary scoring from unlikely sources as well. They are getting much-needed offensive production from forwards like Kevin Labanc, Sorensen or even Radil, an undrafted winger. As it seems now, those are smart low-cost deals for the Sharks.

