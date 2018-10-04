SAN JOSE, CA – MARCH 20: Barclay Goodrow #23 of the San Jose Sharks skates against Kyle Palmieri #21 of the New Jersey Devils at SAP Center on March 20, 2018 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Barclay Goodrow; Kyle Palmieri

Set to become a restricted free agent next summer, the San Jose Sharks locked up Barclay Goodrow for the next two seasons. The two-year extension is set to kick in after the 2018-19 season. The deal is worth $1.85M overall. Goodrow will make $1M in the first year and $850K in the second.

A versatile player, Goodrow has seen time on the wing, as well as center. He switched to the center position during the season, winning 58.8 percent of his faceoffs to lead the Sharks. His faceoff percentage ranked third in the NHL. He would also post career highs with seven goals and 14 points in 47 games.

Undrafted, Goodrow was invited to the Los Angeles Kings development camp in 2012. He had posted 26 goals and 26 assists for Brampton of the Ontario Hockey League leading up to the invite.

Goodrow would later sign an entry-level contract with the Sharks in 2014. This came on the heels of his 33 goals and 34 assists with North Bay of the OHL. His 14 playoff goals were the most in OHL history.

Making his debut during the 2014-15 season, Goodrow’s 60 games played and 35 penalty minutes led all Sharks’ rookies. His two game-winning goals tied for first.

A career that has only spanned 125 NHL games, Goodrow has posted 11 goals and 19 assists. His 47 games last season were the most he has played with the Sharks since appearing in 60 games during the 2014-15 season. Goodrow had primarily seen most of his time with the San Jose Barracuda, formally known as the Worcester Sharks, of the AHL up until last season.

In 124 career AHL games, Goodrow has amassed 46 goals and 42 points. He was named to the AHL All-Star Game during the 15-16 season.

“Barclay has impressed us with his attitude, work ethic and dedication to his game, particularly last season as he excelled on the ice for our club,” Sharks general manager Doug Wilson said in a statement.

Goodrow is still looking to make a name for himself in the NHL. He had the opportunity to center the Sharks’ fourth line in the team’s season opener against the Anaheim Ducks Wednesday night. He would finish 57.14% on faceoffs as the team fell 5-2 to the Ducks.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on