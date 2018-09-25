CALGARY, AB – DECEMBER 10: Dennis Wideman #6 of the Calgary Flames in action against the Winnipeg Jets during an NHL game at Scotiabank Saddledome on December 10, 2016 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images)

With a wave of third jerseys already released, three more teams have joined in. Adidas has re-created two more uniforms and presented a brand new look in the NHL.

Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames have released their third jersey and it’s absolute 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Cn6sU5bndj — Pure Hockey (@PureHockey) September 21, 2018

The Calgary Flames will wear a third jersey that they used for their 2009-10 30th anniversary.

The style plays back to the jerseys worn when the team was located in Atlanta and Calgary from 1980-1994. The jersey is also a reminder of the one worn by the team during their Stanley Cup victory in 1989.

The team made very few adjustments to this jersey since it became the alternate in the 2010-11 season.

The jersey itself incorporates more white into the scheme — something their home jersey lacks. Additionally, the third jersey is void of any black. The “C” is changed from black to white.

San Jose Sharks

The San Jose Sharks are offering something new to the league next year. They will be bringing back the black jersey but changing certain components.

The main patch remains their regular logo and sits on a mostly black jersey, with some teal accents. The sleeve features a black-on-black pattern not visible to a distant eye.

San Jose is using an old shoulder patch on this jersey. On both shoulders is the well-known fin patch that made its debut on the team’s first jersey in 1991.

The inside of the collar reads, “This is Sharks Territory” – a common saying in San Jose. The phrase is owned by the team’s fans and is incorporated into any hype surrounding the Sharks success.

[embedded content]

The Sharks will wear their “Stealth” jerseys on all home games on Thursday and Friday nights as well as one Saturday game against the Philadelphia Flyers, according to the team website.

Washington Capitals

The Washington Capitals released their alternate jersey for the coming year and will use their 1970s-inspired uniform. One minor change from those jerseys to this one is the colouring of “Washington” that changed from blue to white to make it more visible.

The red jersey has the team’s name across the front and six stars above it, alternating between blue and white. The Caps wore these jerseys from 2015-17 but have now had them re-done by Adidas.

The Capitals will wear these jerseys for 12 home games this year, starting on Nov. 11 against the Arizona Coyotes.

