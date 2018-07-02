SAN JOSE, CA – SEPTEMBER 21: Tomas Hertl #48 of the San Jose Sharks skates with the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights at SAP Center on September 21, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images)

Despite a second-round postseason exit, centre Tomas Hertl signed a four-year contract extension with the San Jose Sharks today. The deal is worth $22.8 million or $5.7 million per season AAV. Hertl was one of the Sharks best players in the postseason, racking up nine points in 10 games. He led the team with six goals.

San Jose Sharks Re-Sign Tomas Hertl

Czech-born Hertl was drafted 17th overall in the 2012 NHL Draft. He played his first NHL game for the Sharks on October 3rd, 2013 against the Vancouver Canucks. He earned his first NHL point in his debut, assisting on a goal by Brent Burns. Hertl posted an impressive 25 points in 37 games his first season, including 15 goals. This season, the 24-year-old reached an all-time scoring high with 22 goals.

What makes Hertl especially dangerous is his physical presence. Standing at 6’2″ and weighing approximately 220 pounds, he is a commanding force on the ice. Due to his size, he’s not the fastest player on the ice. However, what he lacks in speed he makes up for in agility. When given the opportunity to shoot, he’s wickedly dangerous. Hertl is also an effective passer and generates offensive opportunities for his teammates by drawing penalties. In the 2017-18 playoffs, he drew 10 penalties, the most of any other player. Hertl is most often found on a line with Logan Couture, who was the only player to earn more points than him in the postseason. Couture tallied 12 in the team’s 10 games.

Before joining the NHL, Hertl played for the Slavia Praha Hockey Club in his native Czech Republic. His final season with the Slavia Praha was his most impressive, earning 30 points in 43 games including 18 goals. Hertl is the first NHL player born after the dissolution of Czechoslovakia.

“Tomas took a big step forward last season, both on and off the ice, and we feel that he is just starting to hit his prime,” said Sharks general manager Doug Wilson. “He has the ability to be a dominant player in this League and proved during the playoffs that he can take over any given game with his combination of skill and strength. His capability to play both center and the wing gives our team some flexibility, and he has one of the most infectious personalities in our dressing room. We’re excited he made this commitment to our organization.”

