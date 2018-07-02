SAN JOSE, CA – DECEMBER 30: Joe Thornton #19 of the San Jose Sharks skates with the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers at SAP Center on December 30, 2016 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images)

The San Jose Sharks have re-signed superstar free agent center, Joe Thornton to a one year contract worth $5 million. His new deal will take him through the 2018-2019 season.

Thornton’s one-year contract is for $5 million, and includes a no-trade clause #SJSharks — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) July 2, 2018

Joe Thornton returns once more after spending the last 13 years with the San Jose Sharks and eight prior years with the Boston Bruins. The Bruins drafted him first overall in the 1997 NHL Entry Draft and he made his mark at an early age. The former captain was traded to the Sharks part-way through the 2005-06 season. There, he quickly became the face of the franchise and captain for a few years as well. Thornton won the Art Ross and Hart Trophies in his first season in San Jose.

Last season, Thornton put up a respectable 13 goals and 23 assists for 36 points in only 48 games. He also added a 61 percent Corsi For and +12.9 relative Corsi. Despite turning 39 years old on July 2nd and having a history of ACL and MCL injuries in recent years, Jumbo Joe has managed to put up impressive numbers. This past year has admittedly been his lowest producing season his rookie season back in 1997. Nevertheless, Thornton proved he still has gas in the tank and can still be the same vital asset to San Jose he always has been.

Thornton has 397 goals and 1030 assists for 1427 points in 1493 career NHL games. He has also added 1194 career minutes in penalties. Thornton has put up 27 goals and 96 assists for 123 points in 160 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. He is still looking for his first Stanley Cup and has only reached the Final once in his career.

Main Photo: SAN JOSE, CA – DECEMBER 30: Joe Thornton #19 of the San Jose Sharks skates with the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers at SAP Center on December 30, 2016, in San Jose, California. (Photo by Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images)

