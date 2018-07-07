SAN JOSE, CA – FEBRUARY 11: Dylan DeMelo #74 of the San Jose Sharks skates against the Calgary Flames at SAP Center on February 11, 2016 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images)

The San Jose Sharks have re-signed defencemen Dylan DeMelo to a two-year deal worth $1.8 million or $900,000 per season AAV. This deal carries him through the 2020-21 season. DeMelo became an unrestricted free agent when he did not receive a qualifying offer from the San Jose Sharks on June 25th.

Dylan Demelo signed a one year contract with the @SanJoseSharks at $900 000 (one way) — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) July 7, 2018

Correction – DeMelo’s contract is for TWO years. — Kevin Kurz (@KKurzNHL) July 7, 2018

DeMelo, 25, has spent his entire three-year NHL career with the San Jose Sharks. He has scored three career goals along with 29 assists for 32 career points in 133 career NHL games. DeMelo has also added an assist in 10 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. He was originally drafted in the sixth round, 179th overall in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

Last season, he had 20 assists in 63 games. He also added 34 minutes in penalties. He recorded one assist in 10 Stanley Cup Playoff games this year. His possession numbers were 50.2 percent Corsi with a relative Corsi of +0.2. DeMelo is coming off a two-year, $1.3 million dollar deal that he signed in July 2016. DeMelo was a restricted free agent but was not given a qualifying offer by the Sharks.

In DeMelo, the Sharks gets a young defenceman who loves to get down and block shots. He is more of a defensive player than an offensive player as his numbers have shown but it has been said that his best attribute is on the offensive side of the game. DeMelo didn’t get everyday playing time until about a month into the season. At only 25, DeMelo still has a lot in the tank and can end up being on the second or third pairing for insert team. He could be one of the better under-the-radar acquisitions of the off-season.

Main Photo: SAN JOSE, CA – FEBRUARY 11: Dylan DeMelo #74 of the San Jose Sharks skates against the Calgary Flames at SAP Center on February 11, 2016, in San Jose, California. (Photo by Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images Sport)

