SAN JOSE, CA – APRIL 22: Chris Tierney #50 of the San Jose Sharks skates againt the Edmonton Oilers in Game Six of the Western Conference First Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on April 22, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images)

The San Jose Sharks have re-signed restricted free agent center, Chris Tierney to a two-year deal worth $5.875 million or $2.9375 million per season AAV. This contract carries him through the 2019-20 season. He will be a restricted free agent when it expires.

Chris Tierney’s 2 year deal with the #Sharks breaks down as follows: 2018-19: $2,900,000

2019-20: $2,975,000 The deal buys 2 Arb eligible RFA seasons. Tierney will once again expire as a Restricted Free Agent with arbitration rights in 2020.https://t.co/70rWwedivi pic.twitter.com/VtMrIniAYs — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 18, 2018

Tierney has spent his entire four-year career with the Sharks. He has scored 41 career goals and 63 career assists for 104 career points in 284 games. Tierney has added five goals and seven assists for 12 points in 40 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. He was originally drafted in the second round, 55th overall in the 2012 NHL Draft.

Last season, Tierney had a career year scoring 17 goals and 23 assists for 40 points in 82 games. He also added eight minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were 49.2 percent Corsi For with a relative Corsi of -2.4. He had two assists in 10 games during the Stanley Cup Playoffs as the Sharks fell in the second round to the Vegas Golden Knights. Tierney is coming off a one-year, $735,000 dollar contract. He signed this contract in July 2017.

Tierney had his best year last year and will look to improve on it during his next few years in San Jose. He mostly played on the third line alongside Timo Meier and Kevin Labanc. With the man-advantage, Tierney was able to put up three goals and four assists. Tierney almost doubled his point total from last year and has shown the Sharks that he has potential to be an effective two-way centre. Tierney was over 50 percent on faceoffs this and is 48 percent on faceoffs during his career. He finished fifth on the Sharks in both points and assists this year. The Sharks hope that Tierney’s numbers continue to improve and he can become an even bigger piece of their line-up going forward.

