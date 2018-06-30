SAN JOSE, CA – JANUARY 26: Logan Couture #39 of the San Jose Sharks skates against the Edmonton Oilers at SAP Center on January 26, 2017 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images)

According to Dave Pagnotta, the San Jose Sharks have re-signed forward Logan Couture to an eight-year contract extension worth $64 million, or $8 million per season AAV. This contract begins in 2019-20 and carries him through the 2026-27 season.

The SJ Sharks and Logan Couture have finalized an eight-year, $64M contract extension. Done deal, to be officially official tomorrow. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 30, 2018

Couture has spent his entire nine-year NHL with the San Jose Sharks. He has put up 213 goals and 224 assists for 437 career points in 582 career NHL games. Couture has added 34 goals and 47 assists for 81 points in 96 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. He was originally drafted in the first round, ninth overall of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft by the San Jose Sharks.

Last season he scored 34 goals and 27 assists for 61 points. He also added 18 minutes in penalties. His possession numbers were a 50.8 percent Corsi and a relative Corsi of -0.2. Couture put up four goals and eight assists for 12 points in 10 playoff games.

What This Means for the Future

Couture has been a second line center for most of his career, and a darn good one. In his nine years with the Sharks, Couture has scored 25 goals or more five times. With Joe Thornton being the Sharks number one center for ages, Couture has been the second line guy most of the time. Being one of the best center combos around the league for quite some time. With Joe Thornton ageing and moving down the lineup, Couture has been asked to take on a bigger role in recent years.

The Sharks are involved in the John Tavares sweepstakes and are obviously looking for additional centre depth. Couture has shown he can be an amazing second line guy for years and might be getting a new number one on his team. He is 29 years old and this contract shows that general manager Doug Wilson wants Couture to spend his entire career in San Jose.

Main Photo: SAN JOSE, CA – JANUARY 26: Logan Couture #39 of the San Jose Sharks skates against the Edmonton Oilers at SAP Center on January 26, 2017, in San Jose, California. (Photo by Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images)

