SAN JOSE, CA – DECEMBER 07: Marc-Edouard Vlasic #44 of the San Jose Sharks skates against the Ottawa Senators at SAP Center on December 7, 2016 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images)

Star San Jose Sharks defenceman Marc-Edouard Vlasic is out indefinitely with what is being described as a head injury. The injury occurred when Vlasic was checked by Nashville Predators centre Ryan Johansen in a game between the two clubs on Wednesday. He has missed the team’s last two games, and an estimated return has not been announced by the club. Johansen was not disciplined by the NHL Department of Player Safety for the hit.

Another angle on Johansen’s hit on Vlasic. Vlasic absorbs nearly all of the hit with his head. #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/McbWSmCIPZ — Zachary DeVine (@zakkthebear) November 2, 2017

Vlasic, 30, is a key part of the Sharks defence. He plays the toughest match-ups on the team and is a key penalty killer. A member of Team Canada’s 2014 Olympic team and 2016 World Cup squads, he is considered one of the best shutdown defencemen in the league.

Vlasic has also added some offence to his game. He has one goal and three assists in 12 games this season. Last year, Vlasic put up six goals and 28 points in 75 regular season games, as well as three assists in six playoff games for the Sharks. In 824 career NHL games, Vlasic has 54 goals and 204 assists, for 258 career NHL points.

Vlasic has spent his entire 12 year NHL career with the Sharks. He was drafted by the team with the 35th overall pick in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft.

“I hope he’s OK, first of all,” Johansen told reporters after Wednesday’s game. “I totally thought it was clean. I would never, ever try to hit someone in a bad position. I felt like I was just getting body position on him, but I really hope he’s OK because you never want to see anybody go down.”

Main Photo: SAN JOSE, CA – DECEMBER 07: Marc-Edouard Vlasic #44 of the San Jose Sharks skates against the Ottawa Senators at SAP Center on December 7, 2016 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on