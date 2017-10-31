SAN JOSE, CA – DECEMBER 30: Joe Thornton #19 of the San Jose Sharks skates with the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers at SAP Center on December 30, 2016 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Rocky W. Widner/NHL/Getty Images)

As of October 26, 2017, Joe Thornton has 1,398 career points, tying him with Finnish great Jari Kurri for 20th all-time in career regular season points. The San Jose Sharks forward reached this milestone in a loss to his previous team, the Boston Bruins. His milestone point came from a backhand goal on Anton Khudobin, assisted by Tim Heed and Brent Burns. Thornton reached this feat in 1,455 games played, Kurri reached the same milestone 1,251 games played in his career. Kurri did have the advantage of playing the majority of his career in the high scoring 80s, which makes Thornton’s numbers even more impressive.

Joe Thornton’s (SJ) goal tonight gives him 1,398 career points, tied with Jari Kurri for 20th in NHL history. pic.twitter.com/OHph17xgbW — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 27, 2017

With at least 73 more games left this season, he will most likely pass Dale Hawerchuk (1,409 points) and Doug Gilmour (1,414 points), who currently sit at 19th and 18th in all-time points. If Thornton can secure another contract after this season, he could push further into the ranks of the greats. While he does not have a Stanley Cup yet, the fact that he has an Olympic Gold Medal and a Hart Trophy in his cabinet, along with his place on the career points list, should make Thornton a sure bet for future enshrinement in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Joe Thornton gets the chance to pass Kurri on Monday when the Sharks host the Toronto Maple Leafs. It should be an emotional night, as Patrick Marleau plays his first game in San Jose as a member of the visiting team. Marleau signed with the Leafs as an unrestricted free agent this off-season.

Main Photo: SAN JOSE, CA – DECEMBER 30: Joe Thornton #19 of the San Jose Sharks skates with the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers at SAP Center on December 30, 2016 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Rocky W. Widner / NHL / Getty Images)

Related

View the original article on