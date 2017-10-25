The San Jose Sharks are currently at four wins and four losses to start the season, putting them at fourth place in the Pacific Division. This is slightly better than their five wins and three losses this time last year. In these eight games, there have been some real difference makers present in the game, and others who seem to be completely absent. This is the Sharks Attendance List eight games in.

Present

Logan Couture – Couture is making his presence known early on this season. With seven goals and three assists in eight games, he’s been the real difference maker. He recently scored his second career hat trick in a loss to the New York Islanders on October 21; which lead to him being named the NHL’s third star of the week. Couture has been scoring from all parts of the offensive zone, using his wide arsenal of shots. This is gearing up to what could potentially be a huge year for the assistant captain.

Kevin LaBanc – LaBanc has begun his sophomore campaign on a pretty strong note. The 21-year-old winger has come out with a bang, looking to seal a guaranteed spot on the roster for the 2017-18 season. With three goals and three assists in his first eight games, he is second on the team in scoring. Sharks players have seen sophomore slumps in players like Tomas Hertl and Matt Nieto in recent seasons; however LaBanc seems to be in contention for scoring leader in the team. It will be exciting to see how his progress in the next few weeks.

Martin Jones – He has not been perfect, but he’s been pretty darn good. Starting six games for the Sharks, he has posted four wins, including an impressive 28-save shut out against the New Jersey Devils. He currently has 176 shots against him, only allowing 13. Jones currently standings at 12th place in NHL goalie rankings with a goals-against-average of 2.35. If he keeps performing as he has been, he will most definitely crack the top 10 in the next month.

Absent

Joe Pavelski – Although he is fourth in points on the Sharks roster, “Captain America” has not been playing like his usual self in recent games. With two goals and three assists at this point, his play has been underwhelming. During the Sharks vs Islanders game on October 21, he was on the ice for three goals against the Sharks, without contributing any points of his own; he does not seem to be skating with his usual grace and confidence. San Jose needs their captain to be better than ever this season, hopefully its just a bad start.

Brent Burns – It’s been too long since Sharks fans have seen a beautiful blue line goal from number 88. The recent Norris Trophy winner has not been playing like “the defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position”. Burns has not really been playing any part of the position, as he only has five assists at this point in the season, and has been on the ice for a good portion of the goals against San Jose this season. Burns is a leader for the Sharks; if he can light the lamp in the next few games, the all around confidence of the team will soar.

Aaron Dell – The Sharks back-up goalie has had two starts this season, both have come against the New York Islanders. Dell had a pretty good freshman campaign in 2016-17, however he seems to be in a sophomore slump. He has not figured out a way to beat the Islanders, and let in some unimpressive shots in his starts. If he continues to show poor netminding, it may be time to give Troy Grosenick a call.

