Penguins @ Panthers
7:00PM Eastern
BB&T Pavilion | Sunrise, FL
ATTSN-PT | SN360 | SN1
The Penguins head into game two of the season, staying in the nation’s COVID Capitol as they take on the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.
The Pens will look to build off a solid performance from the depth comprising their lineup, as they dominated the defending champion Lightning, besting them by a 6-2 count that really probably wasn’t even that close, save for Vasilevskiy’s performance in net.
Crosby: Progressing really well
Matheson: Day-to-day
Aston-Reese and Guentzel: Practiced today
More updates from Coach Sullivan pic.twitter.com/7pnwXo49gR
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 13, 2021
PO Joseph was recalled from WBS yesterday, as well.
Guentzel – Carter – Rust
Zucker – Rodrigues – Kapanen
McGinn – Blueger – Heinen
Simon – Boyle – Lafferty
Dumoulin – Letang
Pettersson – Marino
Friedman – Ruhwedel
Jarry
The Panthers are coached by Joel Quenneville, who predictably has gotten the most out of a group with a lot of upside. The Panthers were bounced from the playoffs last year in 6 games by the eventual champion Bolts.
Former Penguin Patric Hornqvist will be manning the net front spot on the power play as he takes on his old squad in his new digs for the first time in the home opener.
Verhaeghe – Barkov – Reinhart
Huberdeau – Bennett – Tippett
Vatrano – Lundell – Hornqvist
Lomberg – Thornton – Duclair
Weegar – Ekblad
Forsling – Gudas
Kiersted – Montour
Bobrovsky
Tame the Cats.
Go Pens.
