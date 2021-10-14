Penguins @ Panthers

7:00PM Eastern

BB&T Pavilion | Sunrise, FL

ATTSN-PT | SN360 | SN1

The Penguins head into game two of the season, staying in the nation’s COVID Capitol as they take on the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.

The Pens will look to build off a solid performance from the depth comprising their lineup, as they dominated the defending champion Lightning, besting them by a 6-2 count that really probably wasn’t even that close, save for Vasilevskiy’s performance in net.

Crosby: Progressing really well

Matheson: Day-to-day

Aston-Reese and Guentzel: Practiced today More updates from Coach Sullivan pic.twitter.com/7pnwXo49gR — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 13, 2021

PO Joseph was recalled from WBS yesterday, as well.

Guentzel – Carter – Rust

Zucker – Rodrigues – Kapanen

McGinn – Blueger – Heinen

Simon – Boyle – Lafferty

Dumoulin – Letang

Pettersson – Marino

Friedman – Ruhwedel

Jarry

The Panthers are coached by Joel Quenneville, who predictably has gotten the most out of a group with a lot of upside. The Panthers were bounced from the playoffs last year in 6 games by the eventual champion Bolts.

Former Penguin Patric Hornqvist will be manning the net front spot on the power play as he takes on his old squad in his new digs for the first time in the home opener.

Verhaeghe – Barkov – Reinhart

Huberdeau – Bennett – Tippett

Vatrano – Lundell – Hornqvist

Lomberg – Thornton – Duclair

Weegar – Ekblad

Forsling – Gudas

Kiersted – Montour

Bobrovsky

Tame the Cats.

Go Pens.

