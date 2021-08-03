Welcome back to another episode of the 3 Assists Equal 1 Goal Podcast: the only Formula 1 podcast that cares about hockey.
This time, it’s a date night with the boys.
You know what that means: chili cheese dogs and recapping the NHL Expansion Draft, Entry Draft, and Free Agency.
We also talk about Ron Hextall’s patient and pragmatic approach to reimagining the Penguins.
Data referenced during the show via HockeyViz.com, Naturalstattrick.com, Evolving-Hockey.com, and Hockey-Reference.com. Salary info via CapFriendly.com as well.
