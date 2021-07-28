In what is probably expected to be a slow, quiet day for a Penguins organization operating with just under $7.5M in cap space, a glaring need for a goaltending upgrade, only 9 forwards with NHL experience under contract, the Penguins kicked off their opening of Free Agency by…re-signing Evan Rodrigues for a year.

Evan Rodrigues stays in Pittsburgh. 1 year, $1 million. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 28, 2021

Evolving Hockey had predicted Rodrigues at 3 years, $1.853M per year re-signing with the Penguins and a 1 year predicted cap hit of $1.158M. Tidy bit of business for the Penguins, all things considered.

Rodrigues had an okay season for the Pens last year. He was slightly below average (only just) at driving offensive with a decent enough shot and was slightly above average in his own end of the ice, both isolated for his own impact…

…and his overall on-ice impact.

Adjusting for score and venue in his 35 games and just under 425 minutes at 5v5, the Penguins controlled 48.82% of the expected goals, but 51.26% of the shot attempts, 50.36% of the unblocked shot attempts, and 50.92% of the shots on goal. So the Penguins controlled the shots with him on the ice, just not totally the quality of those shots.

For a team that needs to fill out its bottom six, to bring back a player with some skill and familiarity with the organization, can play all 3 forward positions, and has played nearly everywhere in the top 9, the Pens could have done much worse.

This space will be updated throughout the day(s) with more information as it trickles in. All data via Natural Stat Trick, Evolving Hockey, and Hockey Viz unless specifically noted. Salary info via Cap Friendly and contract projections via Evolving Hockey.

Read the original article at The Pensblog: 2021-22 Penguins Free Agency Tracker