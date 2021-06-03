The boys do an autopsy on the Penguins series with the Islanders. Much like the Penguins goaltending, it went off the rails.
You can listen here below
On Spotify here
and on Apple Podcasts here.
Yell at us about it on Twitter:
Geoff – @geoffwithano
Rez – @rezhockeytweets
Josh – @kohlslaw13
The show – @3ass1goal
All data referenced in the show via Naturalstattrick.com, Evolving-Hockey.com, and Hockey-Reference.com.
Read the original article at The Pensblog: 3 Assists Equal 1 Goal Episode 3: My Goaltender Can't Save a Puck. Tough Cookies