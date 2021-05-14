Come all you piggies and gather around the content trough for a moment.

Look. The three of us have hockey takes. We’ve also had discussions about creating a podcast FOR YOU.

This is that podcast.

In Episode 1, we walk together for our first foray into the Pod Scene and talk into your ears about the Penguins season and what to expect from the Penguins/Islanders postseason matchup, which apparently starts Sunday. We did not know this when we recorded on Wednesday.

We also play a game.

There will also be rhinestones available for purchase soon in the Rez Patreon Shop (link in bio).

You can listen to it here on Anchor and here on Spotify and will be available everywhere else over the next few days or whatever probably. We do not know how podcasts work.

If you want to follow the show* on Twitter, it’s @3ass1goal

