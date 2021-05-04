Great news! Evgeni Malkin made his return to the lineup after missing 23-games with a lower-body injury.

Bad news! This game sucked.

The Pens dropped a stinker and it was immensely painful to watch.

Instead of doom and gloom (there shouldn’t be any), we’re dedicating this ‘cap to our least favorite Penguins of all time.

If you are looking for anything other than that, and a list of the game’s goal scorers, this ain’t the ‘cap for you.

(Brief, and I mean brief, game coverage below the shenanigans).

Because the Penguins were down 4-0 during the second intermission, I asked the people of Twitter:

Who’s your least favorite Penguin of all-time? (aside from Jack Johnson)

Though we still got two Jack Johnson votes (I salute your commitment, comrades), we got a great variety of responses.

Let’s take a look.

True story, Marty McSorley is the only Penguin I’ve ever booed. — Eric Majeski (@LGP_netwolf) May 4, 2021

Impressive feat.

Rob Scuderi — Dany (@based_otter) May 4, 2021

Laughs wearing Trevor Daley’s Stanley Cup Rings

Craig Adams — Patrick Damp #WeMakeKDKA (@SynonymForWet) May 4, 2021

The most popular response.

Top 5:

Kelly Buchberger

Adam Hall

John LeClair

Rob Scuderi (2nd tenure)

Craig Adams — Joe (@pucks_and_pols) May 4, 2021

I really appreciate the effort that went into this one.

Dominik Simon — Nathan Lewandowski (@Lewie_15) May 4, 2021

Ya just knew one of these would slip in.

Put some respect on The Corsi God.

matt hunwick — matt (@yinzzzerr) May 4, 2021

I’ve never met Matt (the Tweeter, not the player), but I know he’s a homie because this would’ve been my choice as well.

His time in Pittsburgh was short but he was a legitimate dumpster fire.

Defensive IQ of a squirrel.

to avoid just getting on a guy for being a bad 4th liner who got played too much, gotta be brassard — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) May 4, 2021

There was also quite a bit of (deserved) disdain for Derick Brassard.

Talk about a dude that not only failed to come close to expectations, but acted like an immature brat in the process.

sergei plotnikov — Justin (@_best_smart) May 4, 2021

Plotnikov was just misunderstood ok?

I just can’t, still Jack Johnson. — Benjamin Hill (@greenbooknotes) May 4, 2021

Had to slip one in here.

I’m with you, Benjamin.

Conor Sheary and it’s not even close. — ‘Tis What iTis (@instagrattan) May 4, 2021

Sheary was a pretty polarizing player amongst Pens fans.

While I recognize his marginal on-ice value, even away from Crosby, he was just maddening to watch.

I was quite happy when he was shipped to Buffalo with Hunwick.

Kris Letang. — Jeffro (@JeffreyJativa) May 4, 2021

Found Pens Chronicles’ burner.

James neal — you think youre a f*cking sheriff? (@_tanev13) May 4, 2021

I was surprised to only see Neal’s name pop up once.

He was still a legit talent at the end of his tenure with the Pens, but he played like a scumbag and wore out his welcome.

Antti Niemi — Cam (@NotThatFehr) May 4, 2021

Antti Niemi was the price we paid for back-to-back Cups.

Tibbetts — ck (@404ResponseCode) May 4, 2021

I’ve only heard this guy referenced in passing, but a quick Google image search justifies this one from CK:

Derrick Pouliot comes to mind, when the trade happened I screamed for #LetsGoPens to take Filip Forsberg, could you imagine him with Malkin or Crosby??? But nope another d man and then again with Maatta — Dominic Hung (@DomHung_604) May 4, 2021

Also very surprising to see Pouliot’s name pop up just once.

Dominic hasn’t forgotten what could have been.

Tanner glass — Claimer of Jack Johnson (@Bubblezdapirate) May 4, 2021

Who could forget about this plug?

Matt Cooke — Pens hockey is BACK !!!!! (@TyleZo) May 4, 2021

Aside from Adams, Cooke was the most frequently mentioned player.

It might’ve been my youthful foolishness, but he seemed like a genuinely good dude off the ice.

On the ice, he was a cheap shottin’ P.O.S.

Konstantin Koltsov drove me crazy — Travis Holman (@HolmanTravis) May 4, 2021

craig adams is correct but too many of those here. never really cared for chris tamer either. — geoff (@geoffwithano) May 4, 2021

Never heard of this Tamer cat, but he looks like the typical “can’t skate and slashes the shit out of you” guy from the 90s:

Simon Despres just frustrated me for some reason — Luke Hamilton (@luke2hamilton) May 4, 2021

Despres underwhelmed by my memory, but a look back at his on-ice impacts tells me he really wasn’t that bad, he just wasn’t what we expected him to be.

He might’ve been ahead of his time.

Steve Downie — Crystal (@tanger4norris) May 4, 2021

Quite a few Downie responses as well.

He racked up 238 PIMS in his lone season with the Penguins, a career high.

Zach Sill — Hunter (@HunterHodies) May 4, 2021

Hunter rounds us out with another great answer.

Zach Sill and Kevin Porter come to mind when I think of offensive black holes, among other players listed above.

I appreciate the thoughtful responses from everyone.

Bit of an oddball recap but if you’ve made it this far I’m assuming you enjoyed it.

No reason to sit and over analyze that ridiculous performance. They’re back at it tomorrow.

1st period

PHI GOAL – Hayes (12) 1-0 PHI

PHI PP GOAL – Gostisbehere (9) 2-0 PHI

PHI GOAL – Giroux (15) 3-0 PHI

2nd period

PHI GOAL – Allison (2) 4-0 PHI

3rd period

PIT PP GOAL – Crosby (21) A: Letang, Malkin 4-1 PHI

PIT PP GOAL – Zucker (8) A: Marino, Kapanen 4-2 PHI

PHI GOAL – Farabee (17) 5-2 PHI

PHI GOAL – Giroux (16) 6-2 PHI

PHI GOAL – Hagg (2) 7-2 PHI

FINAL: 7-2 PHI

Notes

If you are seething from this game, stop it. The game sucked. So be it. There’s another one tomorrow. Don’t let the outcome of your sports teams dictate your life. Smile. Appreciate the little things. Appreciate the big things.

Thanks for reading! Let’s talk hockey on Twitter. Follow me @shireyirving.

