Penguins @ Islanders

Islanders Lead Series, 3-2

Nassau Veterans’ Coliseum | Uniondale, NY

Wednesday, May 26 | 6:30PM Eastern

NBCSN | AT&TSN-PT | MSG+

Holy fuck. Here we are again, facing elimination. After so much success, the counterbalance just hits different.

And the fashion of the loss in Game 5 is, of course, the most gutting. You’ve already read and heard and seen the dominant performance the Penguins turned in, only to see a few individual mistakes push the whole club to the brink.

You’re gonna die gonna die gonna die for your goalie that’s shit.

It’s not fair. It’s not fucking supposed to be. We know you’ll be back, though, because you can’t escape the attraction.

22 years of A New Kind of Army. The @antiflag record that set forth the path the 4 of us would take. Make art. Share stories. Fight back. Forever. (I’m pretty sure Heather Mull this photo… I do know my sister gave me that sick dinosaur haircut in her kitchen.) pic.twitter.com/MnwPJE92Nl — ChrisDos (@ChrisDos) May 25, 2021

In what’s become a bit of a tradition, knowing that this may, in fact, be the end for the 2021 Pens, take another harsh shot of reality and mellow in the poignancy.

Then again, what good is it to tear everyone down? Really, all it takes is one win to push to a Game 7 for all the rhinestones. Fuck, the aftertaste of poignant must be hope. Because really, winning two in a row with the Penguins being as dominant as they are… it could happen, right?

I mean, they’ve got the numbers.

We don’t need no goal-scoring Or your eye-test stained takes We’ve got one thing you don’t have We’ve got we’ve got we’ve got the CORSI!

The Penguins’ puck luck has to change at some point, right? They’re running out of track, but who’s to say that when the Penguins can finally get a dirty one through the Sorokin Wall, there aren’t 5 or 6 or 7 more behind it?

Speaking of goalies, though… If Casey DeSmith is healthy, you’ve got to think he gets the start. He’s not. And are you really gonna start Lagace? No. You aren’t. Even though that’s the one place they haven’t got the numbers.

Tristan Jarry’s cumulative goals saved above expectation and 5 game rolling average of GSAx since the start of last season are both…not pretty. Wheels really started falling off around late Feb. 2020, but he’s been everything but a model of consistency. pic.twitter.com/DDUQnVN1SV — geoff (@geoffwithano) May 25, 2021

Is this a topographical map of McArdle?

The vibe check at Penguins practice is that the guys are upbeat. And I think they should be. They played a great game last night and at this point, there’s no use in dwelling on how it ended. Now they’ve just got to focus on winning one hockey game. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) May 25, 2021

Forwards

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

Zucker – Malkin – Kapanen

McCann – Carter – Gaudreau

Aston-Reese – Blueger – Tanev

Defense

Dumoulin – Letang

Matheson – Ceci

Pettersson – Marino

In Net

Jarry

The Islanders can send the Penguins home for the second time in 3 years, and for the 3rd straight first-round exit. They can do so in front of fans on the absolute fucking hellhole that is Nassau Coliseum.

Trotz: No update on Wahlstrom, being looked at right now. — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) May 25, 2021

Forwards

Komarov – Barzal – Eberle

Beauvillier – Nelson – Bailey

Palmieri – Pageau – Zajac

Martin – Cizikas – Clutterbuck

Defense

Pelech – Pulock

Leddy – Mayfield

Greene – Dobson

In Net

Sorokin

Ride or die.

And if it gets ugly, always remember:

Fuck Scott Mayfield.

Go Pens.

