Penguins @ Islanders

Pens lead, 2-1

Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum | Uniondale, NY

Saturday, May 22 | 3:00PM Eastern

NBC

Welcome back to weekend gameday the gameday that was out too late last night and will now have to attend youth soccer hungover.

If you thought the Pens were losing game 3 this time of year might not be for you. Playoff hockey, very simply, is about riding the waves. There have been Pens teams I knew would lose; you can hold out hope but the reality of garrett wilson won’t leave you.

This ain’t one of those teams, Jack.

For all the talk of the rough stuff, the mouth-breathing fans, Pierre’s weird analytic taunts, and the need to bang bodies TM, the Penguins did what the best Penguin teams have always done, answer on the scoreboard.

The Pens have out skated these turds in all 3 games, but this afternoon will be more of the same. It’s gonna get weird and stupid. And when it does, you don’t need to call your lawyer because Matt Martin is being a dickhead (because I have already started proceedings with JW Goldmann this deposition will be really popping off).

Buckle up time kids.

Lines

Couple shoutouts. What a series Letang is having. Big whiffs of 2016 from him so far. Everyone has tweeted this already but 12 goals in 17 games from Carter is fucking bananas.

Forwards

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

Zucker – Malkin – Kapanen

McCann – Carter – Gaudreau

Aston-Reese – Blueger – Tanev

Defense

Dumoulin – Letang

Matheson – Ceci

Pettersson – Marino

In Net

Jarry

This Isles are having a crisis in goal. Not a good time for that.

Semyon Varlamov against the Penguins since joining the Islanders in 2019-20: 2-3-3 with a 3.09 GAA and .894 SV% in nine games (eight starts). He has a 3.61 GAA and .903 SV% in the series. Game 4 might be Ilya Sorokin’s. #Isles https://t.co/PoweEtrk3W — Jon Lane (@JonLaneNHL) May 22, 2021

Big time yikes.

Forwards

Komarov – Barzal – Eberle

Beauvillier – Nelson – Bailey

Palmieri – Pageau – Wahlstrom

Martin – Cizikas – Clutterbuck

Defense

Pelech – Pulock

Leddy – Mayfield

Greene – Dobson

In Net

Varlamov or Sorokin

Still two games left for Tanev to unhing his jaw and swallow an Islander whole. It’s those types of things that don’t show up in the analytics.

Do it

