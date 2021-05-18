Penguins vs. Islanders

Islanders Lead Series, 1-0

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

Tuesday, May 18 | 7:30PM Eastern

NBCSN | AT&TSN-PT | MSG | MSG+

After falling 4-3 in OT on Sunday, the Penguins look to even the series at home against the Islanders on Tuesday night. Go on, save yourself.

(RIP Chris Cornell, by the way. 4 years without the legend)

It was a disappointing result, all things considered, as the Penguins were dominant through 40 minutes in all three zones.

But the Isles brought the pressure in the third period and Tristan Jarry struggled with pedestrian scoring chances more than Donte Stallworth after two shots of tequila.

Here are the expected goal values of each Islanders goal today, per Evolving Hockey: Palmieri (2.4%)

Pageau (2.2%)

Nelson (3.2%)

Palmieri (5.8%) — Danny (@shireyirving) May 16, 2021

Evgeni Malkin is a game-time decision. His absence was felt on the Penguins man advantage, which failed to produce a goal – notably in two sequences where they could have stretched a 2-1 lead to a 3-1 lead and gone into salting the game away.

Brian Dumoulin didn’t practice with the team, but Sullivan referred to his absence as a maintenance day. You’ll recall he blocked a Ryan Pulock clapper of with his boot on Sunday. If he can’t go, it’ll likely be Mr. 7th Defenseman Himself, Chad Ruhwedel getting the nod.

#Pens optional morning skate getting underway at @PPGPaintsArena…

– Evgeni Malkin is on the ice (game-time decision yesterday per HCMS)

– Brian Dumoulin is on the ice (maintenance day Mon)

– Mike Matheson has ditched the face shield and returned to a visor — Josh Getzoff (@PensJG) May 18, 2021

Forwards

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

McCann – Carter – Kapanen

Zucker – Gaudreau – Rodrigues

Aston-Reese – Blueger – Tanev

Defense

Dumoulin – Letang

Friedman – Ceci

Pettersson – Marino

In Net

Jarry

The Islanders continue to plague the Penguins in the playoffs, now having won their fifth straight matchup dating back to the 2019 sweep (get fucked, Derick Brassard). This time, it was the Isles third line picking up 3 of the 4 goals, including the opener, the game-tying goal, and the winner from Palmieri, Pageau, and Palmieri, respectively (not to be confused with Shenderovich, Shenderovich, and Fishman).

From my upcoming @NewsdaySports article: …The Islanders entered this series having won four postseason series under Barry Trotz and losing two. In every series they’ve won, they won Game 1. In every series the Islanders have lost under Trotz, they’ve lost Game 1… — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) May 17, 2021

Forwards

Komarov – Barzal – Eberle

Beauvillier – Nelson – Bailey

Palmieri – Pageau – Wahlstrom

Martin – Cizikas – Clutterbuck

Defense

Pelech – Pulock

Leddy – Mayfield

Greene – Dobson

In Net

Sorokin

Keep it real.

ICE Cold Fact: ‘Keeping it Real’ is not keeping it real to OTHER people. It’s being TRUE to yourself. Therefore, only YOU know… If you’re truly ‘Keepin it Real… — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) May 15, 2021

Go Pens.

Related

Read the original article at The Pensblog: Playoff Gameday 2: Penguins vs. Islanders