Penguins vs. Islanders
Islanders Lead Series, 1-0
PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA
Tuesday, May 18 | 7:30PM Eastern
NBCSN | AT&TSN-PT | MSG | MSG+
After falling 4-3 in OT on Sunday, the Penguins look to even the series at home against the Islanders on Tuesday night. Go on, save yourself.
It was a disappointing result, all things considered, as the Penguins were dominant through 40 minutes in all three zones.
But the Isles brought the pressure in the third period and Tristan Jarry struggled with pedestrian scoring chances more than Donte Stallworth after two shots of tequila.
Here are the expected goal values of each Islanders goal today, per Evolving Hockey:
Palmieri (2.4%)
Pageau (2.2%)
Nelson (3.2%)
Palmieri (5.8%)
Evgeni Malkin is a game-time decision. His absence was felt on the Penguins man advantage, which failed to produce a goal – notably in two sequences where they could have stretched a 2-1 lead to a 3-1 lead and gone into salting the game away.
Brian Dumoulin didn’t practice with the team, but Sullivan referred to his absence as a maintenance day. You’ll recall he blocked a Ryan Pulock clapper of with his boot on Sunday. If he can’t go, it’ll likely be Mr. 7th Defenseman Himself, Chad Ruhwedel getting the nod.
#Pens optional morning skate getting underway at @PPGPaintsArena…
– Evgeni Malkin is on the ice (game-time decision yesterday per HCMS)
– Brian Dumoulin is on the ice (maintenance day Mon)
– Mike Matheson has ditched the face shield and returned to a visor
Forwards
Guentzel – Crosby – Rust
McCann – Carter – Kapanen
Zucker – Gaudreau – Rodrigues
Aston-Reese – Blueger – Tanev
Defense
Dumoulin – Letang
Friedman – Ceci
Pettersson – Marino
In Net
Jarry
The Islanders continue to plague the Penguins in the playoffs, now having won their fifth straight matchup dating back to the 2019 sweep (get fucked, Derick Brassard). This time, it was the Isles third line picking up 3 of the 4 goals, including the opener, the game-tying goal, and the winner from Palmieri, Pageau, and Palmieri, respectively (not to be confused with Shenderovich, Shenderovich, and Fishman).
From my upcoming @NewsdaySports article:
…The Islanders entered this series having won four postseason series under Barry Trotz and losing two. In every series they’ve won, they won Game 1. In every series the Islanders have lost under Trotz, they’ve lost Game 1…
Forwards
Komarov – Barzal – Eberle
Beauvillier – Nelson – Bailey
Palmieri – Pageau – Wahlstrom
Martin – Cizikas – Clutterbuck
Defense
Pelech – Pulock
Leddy – Mayfield
Greene – Dobson
In Net
Sorokin
Go Pens.
