Penguins (34-15-3) @ Flyers (22-22-7)

Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, PA

Monday, May 3 | 7:00PM Eastern

ESPN+ | NBCSP | AT&T-PGH

The Penguins come out swinging, controlling their own destiny, with an inside track to bring home the coveted MassMutual East Division gauntlet.

The Penguins close out the year with a pair against their cross state rivals, and then the lowly Sabres. It’s their division to lose.

Jeff Carter continues to be really good and definitely hasn’t proven anyone who doubted the acquisition wrong. Imagine thinking Jeff Carter wouldn’t be good

Forwards

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

McCann – Carter – Kapanen

Aston-Reese – Blueger – Zucker

Lafferty – Gaudreau – Sceviour

Defense

Dumoulin – Letang

Matheson – Ceci

Pettersson – Ruhwedel

In Net

Jurray

Things that are good about Philadelphia:

Always Sunny in Philadelphia (0 of the cast members are from the city)

Wawa hoagies. Sorry folks, Sheetz does not beat Wawa in this particular category.

The fact that the Flyers fucking suck.

That’s it. That’s the list.

I live in Philly, so if you have submit your exception cases to me, personally, via my email.

Forwards

Giroux – Couturier – Voracek

Farabee – Hayes – Konecny

van Riemsdyk – Patrick – Aube-Kubel

Lindblom – Laughton – Allison

Defense

Provorov – Braun

Gostisbehere – Sanheim

Hagg – Myers

In Net

Elliott

ICE Cold Fact: Confidence is a must… OVER Confidence is a curse. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) May 3, 2021

Go Pens.

