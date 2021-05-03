Penguins (34-15-3) @ Flyers (22-22-7)
Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, PA
Monday, May 3 | 7:00PM Eastern
ESPN+ | NBCSP | AT&T-PGH
The Penguins come out swinging, controlling their own destiny, with an inside track to bring home the coveted MassMutual East Division gauntlet.
The Penguins close out the year with a pair against their cross state rivals, and then the lowly Sabres. It’s their division to lose.
Jeff Carter continues to be really good and definitely hasn’t proven anyone who doubted the acquisition wrong. Imagine thinking Jeff Carter wouldn’t be good
Forwards
Guentzel – Crosby – Rust
McCann – Carter – Kapanen
Aston-Reese – Blueger – Zucker
Lafferty – Gaudreau – Sceviour
Defense
Dumoulin – Letang
Matheson – Ceci
Pettersson – Ruhwedel
In Net
Jurray
Things that are good about Philadelphia:
- Always Sunny in Philadelphia (0 of the cast members are from the city)
- Wawa hoagies. Sorry folks, Sheetz does not beat Wawa in this particular category.
- The fact that the Flyers fucking suck.
- That’s it. That’s the list.
I live in Philly, so if you have submit your exception cases to me, personally, via my email.
Forwards
Giroux – Couturier – Voracek
Farabee – Hayes – Konecny
van Riemsdyk – Patrick – Aube-Kubel
Lindblom – Laughton – Allison
Defense
Provorov – Braun
Gostisbehere – Sanheim
Hagg – Myers
In Net
Elliott
ICE Cold Fact: Confidence is a must… OVER Confidence is a curse.
— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) May 3, 2021
Go Pens.
