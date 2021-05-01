Penguins (33-15-3) @ Capitals (32-13-5)

Capital One Arena | Washington, DC

Saturday, May 1 | 7:00PM Eastern

NHL-N | NBCSWA | AT&T-PGH

Welcome back to weekend gameday the gameday that called an old man a coward in a grocery store parking lot yesterday and stands by it.

Penguins. Capitals. Saturday night. Ladies and gentlemen this is the epitome of the beast bros brand (trademark pending do not use without the expressed written consent of rezpatreon llc or JW Goldmann will fuck up your finances for life).

We have been in a desert full of shit throughout April, but finally we have arrived at the good stuff. The Pens sit tied with the caps atop the dogecoin eastern division.

The division doesn’t really matter because the playoff system is a joke. Doesn’t mean these teams aren’t coming in with this energy tonight.

Tonight as you tastefully celebrate the anniversary of the rock tweeting that osama bin laden is dead, pour a tall glass and buckle up (editor’s note: this is the 17th version of this joke because comedy cannot simply be comedy anymore).

Playoff hockey is almost here. Tonight we sample it like a group of 20 something interns dressed too nicely at a wine farm.

Bring me the grapes and I will fill the trough with them,

Lines:

Gaudreau is back and that’s good if you ask Danny idk he just kept showing me pie charts and then got mad when i kept asking if it was a pie chart.

Malkin and Tanev lurking.

Coach Sullivan on Evgeni Malkin and Brandon Tanev: “Geno skated again today. Tans skated again today. They’re making progress and at this point, their status has not changed. When that happens, we’ll let you guys know.” — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) April 30, 2021

Forwards

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

McCann – Carter – Kapanen

Aston-Reese – Blueger – Zucker

Rodrigues – Gaudreau – Sceviour

Defense

Dumoulin – Letang

Matheson – Ceci

Pettersson – Ruhwedel

In Net

Jarry

Caps:

Storm the steps socially distanced version. Do it.

Go Pens

