It was a rather quiet trade deadline day in the National Hockey League. Yes, there were some deals. However, no legitimate superstars were moved that will be counted on significantly for teams in order to win the Stanley Cup. Here are the top eight point producers moved on Monday.

8) Carl Soderberg–The 35-year-old native of Malmo, Sweden was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to the Colorado Avalanche for prospects Josh Dickinson and Ryder Rolston. Soderberg, a center, is returning to the Avs after playing four seasons there from 2015 to 2019. So far this season, he has seven goals and eight assists for 15 points in 34 games.

7) Nick Foligno–The 33-year-old native of Buffalo was involved in a three-way deal involving the Columbus Blue Jackets and San Jose Sharks, which saw Foligno, a forward, be traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Prospect Stefan Noesen also went from San Jose to Toronto. The Blue Jackets acquired the Maple Leafs’ first-round pick in 2021, and the Maple Leafs’ fourth-round pick in 2022, while the Sharks acquire the Maple Leafs’ fourth-round pick in 2021. In 42 games this season with Columbus as their captain, Foligno has seven goals and nine assists or 16 points.

6) Mike Reilly–The 27-year-old from Chicago was traded from the Ottawa Senators to the Boston Bruins for a third-round draft pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The blueliner has zero goals and 19 assists for 19 points so far this season.

5) Taylor Hall–The 29-year-old journeyman is also being traded to the Bruins. A left-winger who was born in Calgary, Hall struggled mightily this season for the Sabres with only two goals and 17 assists for 19 points. It has only been three seasons since Hall won the Hart Trophy with the New Jersey Devils, but we have simply not seen any offensive prowess in Hall’s game since he had 93 points in 2017-18. In the deal, Boston is also getting Curtis Lazar, while Buffalo is getting forward Anders Bjork and a second-round pick in 2021.

4) Jeff Carter–The two-time Stanley Cup champion and 2014 Canadian Olympic gold medalist was traded from the Los Angeles Kings to the Pittsburgh Penguins for two conditional draft picks. So far this season, the veteran center has eight goals and 11 assists for 19 points.

3) Mattias Janmark–In another three-way deal involving the San Jose Sharks, Mattias Janmark was traded to Vegas from Chicago. The Golden Knights also received the Blackhawks’ fifth-round draft pick in 2022, and the Blackhawks acquired a second-round pick in 2021 and a third-round pick in 2022 from the Golden Knights. Vegas also sent a fifth-round draft pick in 2022 to San Jose. Janmark, who was the only player involved in the deal, had 10 goals and nine assists for 19 points with Chicago this season.

2) Anthony Mantha–The veteran right-winger from Quebec was the only player moved from Detroit to Washington in an intriguing deal on Monday. In 42 games, Mantha had 11 goals and 10 assists for 21 points in Detroit this season.

1)Jakub Vrana–In the deal that involved Mantha, the Red Wings acquired Jakub Vrana, Richard Panik, a first-round draft pick in 2021, and a second-round draft pick in 2022. In 39 games with the Capitals this season, Vrana, who is a left-winger, had 11 goals and 14 assists for 25 points. One could make the argument that Vrana was the best player in the deal, and that is why Red Wings General Manager Steve Yzerman is receiving an A+ for the trade in hockey circles.

