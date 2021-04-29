Penguins (32-15-3) @ Capitals (32-13-4)
Capital One Arena | Washington, DC
Thursday, April 29 | 7:00PM Eastern
ESPN+ | NBCSWA | AT&T-PGH
The Penguins hit the road to take on their counterpart atop the MassMutual East Division as they take on the Capitals in the Capitol on Thursday night.
The Penguins’ magic number to ensure a playoff berth is still 4. The Rangers won in regulation, and the Penguins failed to complete a perfect homestand, having fallen to the Bruins, 3-1, on Tuesday.
Geno cleared for full contact. Gaudreau also skated with regular jersey. Tanev skating with no-contact threads.
Everything is a game-time decision, bitch.
The birthday boy gets the start tonight in Washington. https://t.co/jduyQqJ69D
— Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) April 29, 2021
Forwards
Guentzel – Crosby – Rust
McCann – Carter – Kapanen
Aston-Reese – Blueger – Zucker
Rodrigues – Gaudreau – Sceviour
Defense
Dumoulin – Letang
Matheson – Ceci
Pettersson – Ruhwedel
In Net
Jarry
Would you have it any other way? Even after a rocky patch of their own, it’s yet again the Penguins and the Capitals tangling for the top of the Division and the right to potentially play one another in the second round for the 817th time in NHL history.
Alex Ovechkin, though, won’t be in the lineup. He’ll miss his third straight game with a lower body injury. John Carlson, who has also missed time recently – will be a game-time decision.
Former Penguin Justin Schultz will be available tonight to get fucking cratered on possession.
Other former Penguins Daniel Sprong, Conor Sheary, and Carl Hagelin can get bent.
Vitek Vancek in the crease for the Caps.
Vitek Vanecek will be in net tonight vs PIT, Laviolette confirms.
Alex Ovechkin (lower-body) will miss his third straight game.
John Carlson (lower-body) is a game-time decision.
Justin Schultz (lower-body) is available to play tonight.
— Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) April 29, 2021
Forwards
Sprong – Kuznetsov – Wilson
Mantha – Backstrom – Oshie
Sheary – Eller – Raffl
Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway
Defense
Orlov – Carlson
Dillon – Schultz
Chara – Jensen
In Net
Vanacek
If you want everyone to LIKE everthing you say… You’re ONLY saying what you THINK they want to hear…
— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 29, 2021
Go Pens.
Read the original article at The Pensblog: Gameday 51: Penguins @ Capitals