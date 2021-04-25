Penguins (31-14-3) vs. Bruins (27-13-6)

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

Sunday, April 25 | 3:00PM Eastern

NBC

Welcome back to weekend gameday the gameday that’s patreon is so popping off it has been issued a doordash platinum card.

Finally.

Finally, we are cured of the herpes that is sabredevil hockey. We move into games and teams that matter. Where the weekend cold ones flow a little faster and tension runs a little higher.

Today it’s Boston. The Bruins made arguably the biggest splash at the deadline this year by freeing Taylor Hall from his tour of the NHL’s tenement cities.

This was a no brainer for the Bruins. Hall checks all the boxes for Boston fans, power forward, scores the dirty goals, and can’t read. He’s an idealogical perfect fit.

The Pens went and got Jeff Carter at the deadline to add some giddy up and scoring punch to the bottom 6. Not everyone was a fan!

Tough scene for our in-house process based analyst.

Personally I was thankful to see the roster remain, for the most part, intact at the deadline. Too long the never shut the fuck up era traded trades just to trade. The thought of re-acquiring fucking conor sheary made my liver curl up into a small ball and weep.

Thankfully those days are past us.

With the Pens win yesterday they sit in 2nd 2 clear of the Isles and the Bruins remain in a comfy 4th, 3 back from the Isles but easily clear of the rags. Seeding the caps, pens, isles and b’s is a formality at this point. It’s all about home ice from here on out.

Pens-Bruins on a Sunday afternoon piggies. Lets saddle up to the trough and eat.

Lines:

No changes from yesterday. Tanev and Geno looming.

Forwards

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

McCann – Carter – Zucker

Aston-Reese – Blueger – Rodrigues

Sceviour – Jankowski – Kapanen

Defense

Dumoulin – Letang

Matheson – Ceci

Pettersson – Marino

In Net

Jarry

Bruins

The B’s lost to the sabres on Friday night 6-4. Won’t have Bergeron today either.

A look at the play from last night where Patrice Bergeron might have been injured. pic.twitter.com/2MRxJXNCYh — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) April 23, 2021

Forwards

Marchand – Charlie don’t call me Charles Coyle – Pastrnak

Hall – Krejci – Smith

Ritchie – Lazar – Debrusk

Blidh – Kuraly – Wagner

Defence

Grzsaddsfj – Mcavoy

Reilly – Miller

Lauzon – Kampfer

Net

Halak

The Pens are 3-3-1 on back to backs this year. Hoping to serve the entire city of Boston and its Bill Simmons’ worshipping mouthbreathers a nice shit sandwich after mass.

go pens

Related

Read the original article at The Pensblog: Gameday 49: Ideologies