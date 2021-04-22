Penguins (29-14-3) vs. Devils (14-25-6)
PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA
Thursday, April 22 | 7:00PM Eastern
MSG+ 2 | AT&TSN-PT
The Penguins hit the reset and play part two of the trilogy against the Devils on Thursday night.
The Penguins cruised to a 6-0 lead through 2 periods and then absolute hell broke loose in the third, which is fine and all, because it turns out winning 7-6 in regulation ultimately is exactly the same as winning 6-0 or 60-0 or 600-0.
Seriously, who cares
Coach Sullivan said Kasperi Kapanen is again participating in the morning skate. “At this point, he’ll be a game-time decision.”
— Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) April 22, 2021
Tanev skated on his own, Malkin in a non-contact jawn, so that’s cool.
Forwards
Guentzel – Crosby – Rust
McCann – Carter – Zucker
Aston-Reese – Blueger – Rodrigues
Zohorna – Jankowski – Sceviour
Defense
Dumoulin – Letang
Matheson – Ceci
Pettersson – Marino
In Net
Jarry
The Devils scored six goals in the third period on Tuesday night.
They still lost.
They suck
Forwards
Kuokkanen – Hughes – Sharangovich
Johnsson – Hischier – Studenic
Wood – McLeod – Bastian
Foote – Boqvist – Merkley
Defense
Butcher – Carrick
Murray – Severson
Siegenthaler – Tennyson
In Net
Blackwood
Go Pens.
