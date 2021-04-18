Penguins (28-13-3) vs. Sabres (11-26-7)

KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY

Sunday, April 18 | 3:00pm Eastern

AT&TSNP | ESPN+ | MSGB

Welcome back to weekend gameday. The gameday that ordered a charcuterie board delivered to its house last night.

I will not lie to you. I am writing this from the future. Living the patreon life means you must be ready for any actuality while keeping the content trough full for the lil’ piggies. Sooie indeed.

To no ones surprise the #MovetheSabres movement has sent twitter (and my patreon) into frothing, sexually repressed, unusable madness. The suggestions have been pouring in.

Truly, no one wants to live in Buffalo.

Today we will take on some of the great international destinations where the Sabres could land and continue to exist.

Leeds, England

Pros: Got a weird name kind of like buffalo. Probably has some good bars and fish and chips. Also probably has a soccer stadium they could just put ice in. They love those little fucking swords too.

Cons: Looks old. Is in England.

Kiev, Ukraine

Pros: The buffalo of Europe

Cons: The buffalo of Europe

Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia

Pros: Literally so fucking polluted that the sabres would have a massive home ice advantage. Might not even be ice, could just be an ice like sludge. Real chance to carve out a niche here.

Cons: Genocide.

Lines

Penguins

Forwards

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

McCann – Carter – Zucker

Aston-Reese – Blueger – Rodrigues

Zohorna – Jankowski – Sceviour

Defense

Dumoulin – Letang

Matheson – Ceci

Pettersson – Marino

In Net

DeSmith

Sabres

They lost and i still cannot be bothered by who or what they are

The loss last night officially ended their hopes of making the playoffs. Finish them off

go pens

