Penguins (26-13-2) vs. Devils (14-19-6)

Prudential Center | Newark, NJ

Sunday, April 9 | 7:00PM Eastern

NHLN | MSG+ 2 | AT&TSN-PT

Welcome back to weekend gameday. The gameday that will be watching the masters instead of this hockey game. The gameday that wouldn’t feel right lying to you. The gameday that will leave it to the nerds (danny) to watch this hockey game.

I have heard the clamors. Ever since I won a peabody award (my third) for the get to know a devil series people have been emailing me constantly begging for more.

However, I have always seen myself as an artist of integrity. I will not sully the series good name with a tacky trilogy.

No, I will write about hockey instead I guess.

Look, the Devils are really bad. The Penguins should win this game, but as the Pens have taught us many times that does not mean that they will. They are dickheads like that.

There’s 15 games left in this weird-ass season (or like 24 for the canucks in like 12 days or some shit idk) gotta make every point matter.

Lines:

Forwards

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

Zucker – McCann – Rodrigues

Aston-Reese – Gaudreau – Lafferty

Zohorna – Jankowski – Sceviour

Defense

Dumoulin – Letang

Matheson – Ceci

Pettersson – Marino

In Net

Tristan Jarry will get the start tonight in New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/pzg7Wysyzg — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 11, 2021

Again, I cannot emphasize enough how little I know, or want to know about anyone on this team. They are the cardboard cutouts in the stands of hockey teams. It should have been them that got covid and didn’t play a bunch of gets tapped on shoulder oh….I see….they did? Well then.

Forwards

Kuokkanen – Hughes – Sharangovich

Wood – Zacha – Bratt

Maltsev – McLeod – Thompson

Johnsson – Boqvist – Merkley

Defense

Murray – Severson

Kulikov – Subban

Smith – Vatanen

In Net

Blackwood

Chance to be in first place by the end of the day with Bruins and Rags wins. Take advantage boys.

Go Pens

