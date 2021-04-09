Penguins (25-13-2) vs. Devils (14-18-6)

Prudential Center | Newark, NJ

Friday, April 9 | 7:00PM Eastern

ESPN+ | MSG+ 2 | AT&TSN-PT

The Penguins jump across the river to Jersey to take on the Devils in the second of a back-to-back on Friday night.

The Pens will look to build on a bounceback win against the Rangers on Thursday, where they got out to an early lead and were able to get it home with a 5-2 win.

Forwards

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

Zucker – McCann – Rodrigues

Aston-Reese – Gaudreau – Lafferty

Zohorna – Jankowski – Sceviour

Defense

Dumoulin – Letang

Matheson – Ceci

Pettersson – Marino

In Net

DeSmith

The Devils sit in next to last place in the MassMutual East Division. They’ve struggled mightily on the year, and it’s no wonder, when you see that Pavel Zacha leads them in scoring with just 24 points (10G, 14A) in total.

Jack Hughes, the former #1 overall pick, has 20 points (8G, 12A) centering the top line.

Bottom line: this is a game the Penguins should win, especially with the top of the Eastern Division getting tight to the wire with 16 games to go for the top 3 teams and Boston on their heels.

Forwards

Kuokkanen – Hughes – Sharangovich

Wood – Zacha – Bratt

Maltsev – McLeod – Thompson

Johnsson – Boqvist – Merkley

Defense

Murray – Severson

Kulikov – Subban

Smith – Vatanen

In Net

Blackwood

Go Pens.

