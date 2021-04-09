Penguins (25-13-2) vs. Devils (14-18-6)
Prudential Center | Newark, NJ
Friday, April 9 | 7:00PM Eastern
ESPN+ | MSG+ 2 | AT&TSN-PT
The Penguins jump across the river to Jersey to take on the Devils in the second of a back-to-back on Friday night.
The Pens will look to build on a bounceback win against the Rangers on Thursday, where they got out to an early lead and were able to get it home with a 5-2 win.
Forwards
Guentzel – Crosby – Rust
Zucker – McCann – Rodrigues
Aston-Reese – Gaudreau – Lafferty
Zohorna – Jankowski – Sceviour
Defense
Dumoulin – Letang
Matheson – Ceci
Pettersson – Marino
In Net
DeSmith
The Devils sit in next to last place in the MassMutual East Division. They’ve struggled mightily on the year, and it’s no wonder, when you see that Pavel Zacha leads them in scoring with just 24 points (10G, 14A) in total.
Jack Hughes, the former #1 overall pick, has 20 points (8G, 12A) centering the top line.
Bottom line: this is a game the Penguins should win, especially with the top of the Eastern Division getting tight to the wire with 16 games to go for the top 3 teams and Boston on their heels.
Forwards
Kuokkanen – Hughes – Sharangovich
Wood – Zacha – Bratt
Maltsev – McLeod – Thompson
Johnsson – Boqvist – Merkley
Defense
Murray – Severson
Kulikov – Subban
Smith – Vatanen
In Net
Blackwood
ICE Cold Fact: pic.twitter.com/J6iTioRSk5
— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 8, 2021
Go Pens.
Read the original article at The Pensblog: Gameday 39: Penguins @ Devils