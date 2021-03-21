Penguins (19-11-1) vs. Devils (10-14-4)

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, Pa

Sunday, March 21 | 1:00PM Eastern

NHLN | MSG+ | AT&T-PGH

Welcome back to weekend gameday, the gameday who got danny’s dad to approve of his impending ass kicking.

Pens won yesterday.

Would be a good thing to win again today. Lets get to know some more devils.

This one does nothing for me. Could be any finnish guy. Next devil pls.

Also very boring but the name is alliterative so it is slightly less boring. Also, remember malts? Wack ass drink. Lets get to know another devil.

This one is very misleading. He seems very happy to be a devil but when your look at his shirt it is clear this was taken when he was not a devil. I bet if they took his picture now he would look much more sad.

Now you know some more devils.

Lines:

Tristan Jarry will start in goal today against New Jersey, and Brandon Tanev will be a game-time decision after missing yesterday’s game with an upper-body injury. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) March 21, 2021

Forwards

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

Tanev – McCann – Kapanen

Aston-Reese—Jankowski – Lafferty

Sceviour – Rodrigues – Angello

Defense

Dumoulin – Letang

Matheson – Ceci

Pettersson – Ruhwedel

In Net

Jarry

Devils:

Forwards

Kuokkanen – Zajac – Sharangovich

Bratt – Zacha – Palmieri

Wood – Hughes – Bastian

Johnsson – Maltsev – Gusev

Defense

Smith – Severson

Kulikov – Subban

Murray – Vatanen

In Net

Dell i think

Needed 4 points from this 3 game series. Chance to close it out today. Sunday funday.

Go Pens

