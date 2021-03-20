Penguins (18-11-1) vs. Devils (10-13-4)

Prudential Center | Newark, NJ

Saturday, March 19 | 1:00PM Eastern

MSG+ | AT&T-PGH

Welcome back to weekend gameday, the gameday that plans to kick the shit out of danny the next time he sees him for betraying its patreon. link in bio.

A b-team version of the Penguins lost to the Devils on Thursday. I have no analysis except to say that I know like 3 of their players. I think this is a good time to get to know the devils. Lets get to know the devils.

Miles probably got made fun of a lot with this name. Miles Wood eat a bag poo. Miles Wood sniff his own farty farts. You get the idea. Lets get to know another devil.

For some reason this name sounds like a really good sandwich I’ve never heard of. I bet it has a really cool mustard. I have never heard of this person before but I hope he’s doing well. Lets get to know one more devil.

When you’re on like year 1000 of your NHL dynasty and the computer just stops trying. Ty Smith.

Now you know more about the devils.

Lines:

Malkin is dead but some (slightly) okay injury news yesterday.

Coach Sullivan said Jason Zucker skated on his own for the second day in a row back in Pittsburgh. Jared McCann skated in a full capacity today and will be a game-time decision for Saturday in New Jersey. — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) March 19, 2021

McCann 2nd line centre lfg

Forwards

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

Tanev – McCann – Kapanen

Aston-Reese—Jankowski – Lafferty

Sceviour – Rodrigues – Angello

Defense

Dumoulin – Letang

Matheson – Ceci

Pettersson – Ruhwedel

In Net

Jarry

Devils

No Nate Bastian today. Lindy Ruff says he will be out for “some time”. #NJDevils Bastian is considered ‘week-to-week’. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 20, 2021

Expect #NJDevils Pavel Zacha to play today. — Amanda Stein (@amandacstein) March 20, 2021

Forwards

Kuokkanen – Zajac – Sharangovich

Bratt – Zacha – Palmieri

Wood – Hughes – Bastian

Johnsson – Maltsev – Gusev

Defense

Smith – Severson

Kulikov – Subban

Murray – Vatanen

In Net

Wedgewood or Dell. No Blackwood today.

The Pens need 4 points this weekend. Gotta take advantage of these shit teams in the east. Do it.

Go Pens

