Penguins (18-9-1) vs. Bruins (14-8-4)

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

Tuesday, March 16 | 7:00PM Eastern

NESN | AT&T-PGH | NBCSN

The Penguins go balls back (no mid-turn re-racks) as they look to take the 2-gamer with the Bruins in as many nights. They overcame an early PPG from the B’s, eclipsing them with two first-period markers before Evgeni Malkin provided the insurance and Jake Guentzel sent Boston to the glue factory with a 4-1 win.

Ain’t broke? Don’t fix.

Coach Sullivan on the winning streak: “I just think it’s a number of things that add up to winning, right? Big plays at key times, managing the game the right way, getting a timely save… For me, it’s a collective effort of 20 guys going out with one common goal.” — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) March 16, 2021

Jared McCann could make his return tonight, as could John Marino. Both are gametime decisions per @PensInsideScoop. Mark Friedman skated solo, but will be out tonight again. If McCann goes, you’ve gotta figure ERod jumps to the fourth line in favor of Sceviour or Angello. Here’s our best guess:

Forwards

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

Rodrigues/McCann – Malkin – Kapanen

Aston-Reese – Blueger – Tanev

Rodrigues/Angello – Jankowski – Sceviour

Defense

Dumoulin – Letang

Matheson – Ceci

Pettersson – Ruhwedel

In Net

DeSmith

On Monday, the Bruins threw 43 shots at Tristan Jarry, but the lone one that found the twice was Matt Grzelcyk’s first of the year on the power play.

34 of those shots were at 5-on-5. The Bruins well documented struggles at evens continue. They’ve got just 40 goals in that scenario on the year – only Dallas (38) and Buffalo (34) have fewer.

They’re 7th best in 5-on-5 goals allowed (43), which has kept them relatively afloat. But this recent stretch, where they’ve lost 9 of 12 has seen them post just 2 even strength markers in their past 5 games.

Rask was a scratch and Halak struggled. Rask isn’t expected to be available this evening, so it’ll be Dan Vladar tonight. The 23-year old 3rd round pick from 2015 will make his NHL Regular Season debut. He’s played in 5 games for AHL Providence, posting a 2-2-1 record while posting a .923SV% and 2.01GAA.

Forwards

Marchand – Bergeron – Pastrnak

Ritchie – Krejci – Coyle

Steen – Studnicka – Smith

Frederic – Kuraly – Kuhlman

Defense

Grzelcyk – McAvoy

Zboril – Clifton

Tinordi – Kampfer

In Net

Vladar

Go Pens.

Related

Read the original article at The Pensblog: Gameday 29: Penguins vs. Bruins