Rangers (10-9-3) @ Penguins (13-9-1)
PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA
Sunday, March 7, 2021 | 7:30PM Eastern
NBCSN | AT&T-PGH | MSG
Welcome back to your 2nd dose of weekend gameday. The gameday that like the vaccine makes you violently ill the 2nd time around. (Note: get the vaccines so I can go back to dive bars)
The Pens did the good bit again yesterday with another comeback win, beating the flyers 4-3. Evan Rodrigues hit the post on an empty netter and screwed me out of $108. He is now on official notice.
With the 2 points yesterday the Pens are inching closer to a top 4 spot in the insider trading division. Tied with the flyers (who have two games in hand) and just 3 points back of Washington (who take on the flyers today).
Tonight the Rangers come into town to complete a full weekend for the Pens. They beat the Devils yesterday.
This is an all star game of losers
— gigi (@ginisimov) March 6, 2021
It was.
Lines:
Hard to imagine the Pens change it up much from yesterday.
Welcome back to the lineup, @Du24theboyz and @evanr17! pic.twitter.com/8aeDr0j7tw
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 6, 2021
Casey DeSmith will get the start in net tonight vs. the Rangers. pic.twitter.com/Fwhka5yaKc
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 7, 2021
Rangers:
The rags are without one of the most dangerous players in the east, winger Artemi Panarin because he’s feuding with the russian government I think? I don’t know it’s real weird. Shesterkin might not play either.
Chris Kreider is killing it.
With the 2-0 goal;
Ryan Strome scored his 7th goal and 16th point in 22 GP
Chris Kreider has scored 16 pts in 22 GP
Kaapo Kakko has scored 4 pts in 15 GP#NYR
— Lewa = GOAT (4-1)(17-4-3)(10-9-3) (@contribute_ee) March 6, 2021
Forwards
Lafreniere – Zibanejad – Buchnevich
Kreider – Strome – Kakko
Rooney – Chytl – Gauthier
Lemieux – Howden – Blackwell
Defense
Lindgren – Fox (who did this yesterday)
COAST COAST! pic.twitter.com/XmiQm2NJnJ
— NHL (@NHL) March 6, 2021
Miller – Smith
JACK JOHNSON – Hajek
Goalie
Probably Georgiev?
Great chance to keep some good vibes rolling and get within a breath of a playoff spot. Gotta take advantage of any games against the rags but especially when they’re shorthanded.
Go Pens
