Rangers (10-9-3) @ Penguins (13-9-1)

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

Sunday, March 7, 2021 | 7:30PM Eastern

NBCSN | AT&T-PGH | MSG

Welcome back to your 2nd dose of weekend gameday. The gameday that like the vaccine makes you violently ill the 2nd time around. (Note: get the vaccines so I can go back to dive bars)

The Pens did the good bit again yesterday with another comeback win, beating the flyers 4-3. Evan Rodrigues hit the post on an empty netter and screwed me out of $108. He is now on official notice.

With the 2 points yesterday the Pens are inching closer to a top 4 spot in the insider trading division. Tied with the flyers (who have two games in hand) and just 3 points back of Washington (who take on the flyers today).

Tonight the Rangers come into town to complete a full weekend for the Pens. They beat the Devils yesterday.

This is an all star game of losers — gigi (@ginisimov) March 6, 2021

It was.

Lines:

Hard to imagine the Pens change it up much from yesterday.

Casey DeSmith will get the start in net tonight vs. the Rangers. pic.twitter.com/Fwhka5yaKc — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 7, 2021

Rangers:

The rags are without one of the most dangerous players in the east, winger Artemi Panarin because he’s feuding with the russian government I think? I don’t know it’s real weird. Shesterkin might not play either.

Chris Kreider is killing it.

With the 2-0 goal; Ryan Strome scored his 7th goal and 16th point in 22 GP Chris Kreider has scored 16 pts in 22 GP Kaapo Kakko has scored 4 pts in 15 GP#NYR — Lewa = GOAT (4-1)(17-4-3)(10-9-3) (@contribute_ee) March 6, 2021

Forwards

Lafreniere – Zibanejad – Buchnevich

Kreider – Strome – Kakko

Rooney – Chytl – Gauthier

Lemieux – Howden – Blackwell

Defense

Lindgren – Fox (who did this yesterday)

Miller – Smith

JACK JOHNSON – Hajek

Goalie

Probably Georgiev?

Great chance to keep some good vibes rolling and get within a breath of a playoff spot. Gotta take advantage of any games against the rags but especially when they’re shorthanded.

Go Pens

Read the original article at The Pensblog: Gameday 24: Rangers @ Penguins