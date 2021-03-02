Penguins (11-8-1) vs. Flyers (11-4-3)

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

Tuesday, March 2 | 7:00PM Eastern

NBCSN | NBCS-P | AT&T-PGH

The Penguins begin a 3-game set against their cross-state rivals from Philadelphia, hosting the Flyers on Tuesday night in Pittsburgh.

It’s the first meeting between the two teams since a set of 2 games in January which started the Penguins season. The Penguins allowed 11 goals in the series, losing 6-3 and 5-2, respectively.

Since then, the Penguins have found their game a bit – recently winning 5 of 7 games before dropping a 2-0 decision to the Isles on Sunday night. It was quite frankly a pathetic follow up to an impressive comeback win, with the Penguins struggling to test Ilya Sorokin, posting just 2 shots on goal in the first period, 10 through 2, and 20 on the game.

It’s clear they’ll miss Jason Zucker and his shoot-first mentality (along with his puck retrieval skills) but the growing concern with Evgeni Malkin continues. He’s posted 1 or fewer shots in 25% of his games this year, and has been largely ineffective at even strength.

He’ll pivot between McCann Guentzel and Brandon Tanev Rust on Tuesday night as the Penguins look to get him on the right track.

UPDATE (11:44 AM): Crosby will be out of the lineup tonight as he is placed on the COVID protocol list.

Coach Sullivan on Crosby: “Sid will not be available for tonight’s game. He will be listed on the NHL’s COVID protocol list. We didn’t have a morning skate this morning due to the NHL’s COVID protocol.” — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 2, 2021

Forwards

Guentzel – Crosby – Rust

McCann – Malkin – Tanev

Aston-Reese – Blueger – Kapanen

Lafferty – Angello – Sceviour

Guentzel – Malkin – Rust

Sceviour – McCann – Kapanen

Aston-Reese – Blueger – Tanev

Angello – Lafferty – O’Connor

Defense

Pettersson – Letang

Matheson – Marino

Joseph – Ceci

In Net

Jarry

The Flyers enter the game at 11-4-3, occupying the fourth and final playoff spot in the East, but with 3 games in hand on the Isles who sit just one point ahead of Philly.

James van Riemsdyk has been electric for the Flyers in a resurgent season, posting 10 goals and 15 assists for 25 points, pacing the club in all three categories.

Carter Hart is trying to win that Lambo from Tristan Jarry, and a third win in three opportunities would be a good way to start off.

Hart is 6-3-3 on the season, posting a 3.35 GAA and .899 SV%.

Admittedly, if he didn’t have to play the Boston Bruins, those stats would look better. In 4 games against Boston, Hart is 0-2-2 allowing 5.32 goals per 60 minutes and stopping just .843% of shots faced. Against all other takers, he’s 6-1-1, allowing 2.38 markers per clip and stopping .928% of attempts against him.

The Flyers have been without the services of superpest Travis Konecny, but he could slot into the lineup as a gametime decision. If that happens, look for him to bump Nolan Patrick down to the fourth line.

Forwards

van Riemsdyk – Couturier – Farabee

Giroux – Hayes – Patrick

Lindblom – Laughton – Voracek

Raffl – Bunnaman – Aube-Kubel

Defense

Provorov – Gostisbehere

Sanheim – Braun

Hagg – Myers

In Net

Hart

This, but with a Lambo.

Go Pens. Don’t Loose.

Related

Read the original article at The Pensblog: Gameday 21: Penguins vs. Flyers