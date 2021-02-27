Penguins @ Islanders
Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum | Uniondale, NY
Saturday, February 27 | 7:00PM Eastern
MSG+ | AT&T-PGH
Welcome back to weekend gameday, the gameday that many have tried to silence through my wifi but like fgmjr I will never shut the fuck up.
Saturday night hockey in New York as the Penguins near the one-third marker of the season. It has been, predictably, weird. Injuries, nation wide pandemic, the league well on its way to being a super spreader in its own right, so yeah, weird.
The Pens are coming off a tough physical loss to the Caps in Washington. Jarry seems to be turning a corner (hopefully you caught Geoff’s radio hit and heard the good numbers. Subscribe to ARBORDOME on the rez patreon network).
The Pens have won their last 3 against the Isles and tonight is a first of a weekend back to back.
Lines
The big news obviously is that Jason Zucker died or something and is out for weeks. Bad news but ZAR seems ready to jump up in the lineup and contribute with Geno.
With Zucker out injured, Zach Aston-Reese looks set to get the first shot on Malkin’s left wing. Since ZAR broke into the league, he and Malkin have played just over 209 5v5 minutes together and the results have been overwhelmingly good, controlling 50%+ of all on-ice events pic.twitter.com/96Q0ve7wik
— geoff (@geoffwithano) February 25, 2021
Forwards
Guentzel – Crosby – Kapanen
Aston-Reese – Malkin – Rust
Lafferty – Blueger – Tanev
O’Connor – Jankowski – Sceviour
Defense
Joseph – Letang
Matheson – Marino
Pettersson – Ceci
In Net
Jarry
The Isles are 2-0 this week. Incredible dirtbag energy in that bottom 6.
Forwards
Lee – Barzal – Bailey
Dal Colle – Nelson – Eberle
Beauvillier – Pageau – Wahlstrom
Martin – Cizikas – Clutterbuck
Defense
Pelech – Pulock
Leddy – Mayfield
Greene – Dobson
In Net
Varlamov or Sorokin
Two points or bust.
Go Pens
