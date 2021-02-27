Penguins @ Islanders

Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum | Uniondale, NY

Saturday, February 27 | 7:00PM Eastern

MSG+ | AT&T-PGH

Welcome back to weekend gameday, the gameday that many have tried to silence through my wifi but like fgmjr I will never shut the fuck up.

Saturday night hockey in New York as the Penguins near the one-third marker of the season. It has been, predictably, weird. Injuries, nation wide pandemic, the league well on its way to being a super spreader in its own right, so yeah, weird.

The Pens are coming off a tough physical loss to the Caps in Washington. Jarry seems to be turning a corner (hopefully you caught Geoff’s radio hit and heard the good numbers. Subscribe to ARBORDOME on the rez patreon network).

The Pens have won their last 3 against the Isles and tonight is a first of a weekend back to back.

Lines

The big news obviously is that Jason Zucker died or something and is out for weeks. Bad news but ZAR seems ready to jump up in the lineup and contribute with Geno.

With Zucker out injured, Zach Aston-Reese looks set to get the first shot on Malkin’s left wing. Since ZAR broke into the league, he and Malkin have played just over 209 5v5 minutes together and the results have been overwhelmingly good, controlling 50%+ of all on-ice events pic.twitter.com/96Q0ve7wik — geoff (@geoffwithano) February 25, 2021

Forwards

Guentzel – Crosby – Kapanen

Aston-Reese – Malkin – Rust

Lafferty – Blueger – Tanev

O’Connor – Jankowski – Sceviour

Defense

Joseph – Letang

Matheson – Marino

Pettersson – Ceci

In Net

Jarry

The Isles are 2-0 this week. Incredible dirtbag energy in that bottom 6.

Forwards

Lee – Barzal – Bailey

Dal Colle – Nelson – Eberle

Beauvillier – Pageau – Wahlstrom

Martin – Cizikas – Clutterbuck

Defense

Pelech – Pulock

Leddy – Mayfield

Greene – Dobson

In Net

Varlamov or Sorokin

Two points or bust.

Go Pens

Related

Read the original article at The Pensblog: Gameday 19: Penguins @ Isles