Penguins (9-6-1) @ Capitals (9-5-3)

Capital One Arena | Washington, DC

Tuesday, February 23 | 7:00PM Eastern

NBCSN | NBCSWA | AT&T-PGH

The Penguins look to move their winning streak to three games on Tuesday night as they travel to the nation’s capitol, taking on the last team to best them, the Washington Capitals.

The Penguins celebrated Sidney Crosby’s 1000th NHL game by taking care of business against the Islanders, coming back to secure a 3-2 win and a mini-sweep of Trotz’ club.

Rumors of Tristan Jarry’s demise may have been greatly exaggerated. After starting out the season 2-4 and posting a .857 SV% with a 3.95GAA, Jarry’s last 4 games have seen him post a 3-1 record alongside a .922 SV% and a GAA of 2.27.

Forwards

Guentzel – Crosby – Kapanen

Zucker – Malkin – Rust

Aston-Reese – Blueger – Tanev

Lafferty – Jankowski – Sceviour

Defense

Joseph – Letang

Matheson – Marino

Pettersson – Ceci

In Net

Jarry

The Capitals round out a 5-game homestand against the Penguins, fresh off the back of a 4-3 victory over Jack Hughes and the Devils on Sunday.

The Caps posted 3 goals on the man advantage for the first time on the year, using that to eclipse a 2-0 hole they dug themselves. The Caps’ powerplay has been improving, although the Penguins have held the Caps to 2 goals in 15 opportunities during their 4 meetings this year (13.3%, repeating of course).

Lars Eller bumps up to the top line between Ovechkin and Wilson, while Nick Backstrom spreads the wealth centering Panik and Oshie. Backstrom sits at 698 career assists, while the Penguins will look to keep the Caps’ leading scorer (8G, 14A) from reaching the 700 Club.

Vitek Vanacek patrols the crease for the 15th time this season, and the Caps might have a bit of a goalie controversy on their hands while Ilya Samsonov continues to recover.

Forwards

Ovechkin – Eller – Wilson

Vrana – Kuznetsov – Sheary

Panik – Backstrom – Oshie

Hagelin – Dowd – Hathaway

Defense

Dillon – Carlson

Orlov – Schultz

Chara – Jensen

In Net

Vanacek

Go Pens.

