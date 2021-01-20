The Penguins remained in the win column after a 5-4 comeback victory over the Washington Capitals, bringing their record to 2-2-0 on the season.

They got off to a rancid start in this game. Not only was their goaltending extremely suspect (more on this later), their energy was nonexistent.

The first period had some eerily similar vibes to the Penguins’ game 4 qualifying round loss to the Canadiens months ago. They had no idea how to counterattack, they were getting outskated and losing every puck battle.

They got their act together for the second and third period and controlled play for stretches throughout, but a failure to play a solid, full 60 minutes is a recurring theme for this team and it cannot continue.

Shot attempts were 55-47 in favor of the Penguins. They had 26 scoring chances to Washington’s 20, as well as a 2.7-2.55 advantage in expected goals, per Evolving Hockey.

LINEUP

After just one practice with the team, Kasperi Kapanen made his much anticipated debut with the Penguins. He skated on the fourth line with Teddy Blueger and Colton Sceviour, and had an occasional shift with Sidney Crosby or Evgeni Malkin’s line.

Sam Lafferty came out of the lineup for Kapanen, and now finds himself on the team’s taxi squad.

Casey DeSmith made his second consecutive start between the pipes.

FINAL: 5-4 PIT (OT)

Notes

Kapanen was easily one of the Penguins’ best skaters tonight. He picked up a secondary assist on Sceviour’s goal and was the sole reason the chance was created. With him on the ice in 10 minutes at 5v5, shot attempts were 14-3 for the Penguins and they controlled 95% (!!) of the expected goals. His speed and hands were very apparent. I’d be surprised if he doesn’t start the game on Crosby’s wing Thursday night.

Crosby (1 G, 2 A) and Jake Guentzel (1 G, 1 A) were dominant. They both played at least 17:30 at 5v5, in which the Penguins controlled 65+% of the shot attempts and 87% of the expected goals.

Casey DeSmith let in some real stinkers and it’s starting to look like the Penguins might have a problem in goal.

It won’t be talked about because he finally scored, but Malkin got murdered. In 14:27 at 5v5, the Penguins managed to get just two shots on goal from six attempts, while the Capitals got nine shots on target from 18 attempts. Scoring chances were 11-1 for the Capitals, and expected goals were 1.09-0.09 for the visitors, resulting in a pathetic 7.6% expected goals share for Malkin.

Pettersson/Riikola injury

