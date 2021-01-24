Penguins vs. Rangers

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

Sunday, January 24 | 7:00 PM Eastern

ESPN+ | AT&TSN-PT | MSG 2

Welcome back to weekend gameday. The gameday that has some hot lobsters it’s trying to unload. Meet weekend gameday at the back of the kroger for more info.

The Pens beat the Rangers in a shootout Friday night. They had to come from behind again. Letang did the move. People were upset.

I, as a Pens fan, understand the inclination to be mad at the Penguins; it’s a very easy thing to do. Often times they deserve it! But in this weird ass season it’s just too hard to get worked up about them winning games. In fact, this messy, stupid team might be the perfect team for a covid ravaged season.

Like a lot of things this past year or so watching hockey just makes me feel lucky for the things I do have (like an award winning patreon link in bio or a top ranked podcast with my best friend). Most stuff is dumb and bad but hockey doesn’t have to be.

Here’s to hoping the Pens biggest problems are lineup decisions and a messy (read: injured) blue line rather than covid hotel rooms or one of your stop the steal bros getting doxxed online.

Lines:

I like this Pierre Joseph. Let him play. Make some mistakes. Make some moves. Everyone wants every D-man to be Brian Leetch on every shift. Just not realistic. Need a goalie anyway. — adam (@amc424) January 23, 2021

Pens are having a full morning skate after a day off yesterday. Here is the workflow: Guentzel-Crosby-Rodrigues

McCann-Malkin-Rust

Zucker-Blueger-Kapanen

Tanev-Jankowski-Sceviour Dumoulin-Letang

Marino-Ceci

Joseph-Ruhwedel — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) January 24, 2021

People online are going to yell about Kapanen on the 3rd line, but honestly it’s fine. Let him keep getting his legs going and work his way up the lineup.

Rangers

When you see Jack Johnson in the lineup…

Forwards

Lafreniere – Zibanejad – Kreider

Panarin – Strome – Buchnevich

Di Guiseppe – Chytil – Kaako

Lemieux – Howden – Gauthier

Defensemen

Lindgren – Fox

Miller – Trouba

Johnson – DeAngelo

In Net

Shesterkin or Georgiev

watching rangers fans tweet about Jack Johnson is what the vaccine is going to feel like — REZ (jon bernthal’s podcast co-host) (@ReZhockeytweets) January 20, 2021

Do yourself a favor and when ol’ JJ does himself a hockey today search his name on twitter dot com you will enjoy it.

Two more points on the line against a division opponent.

Go Pens

