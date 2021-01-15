Penguins @ Flyers

Wells Fargo Arena | Philadelphia, PA

Friday, January 15 | 7:00 PM Eastern

NHL-N | | NBCS-P | AT&TSN-PT

The Penguins (0-1-0) look to take revenge on the Flyers (1-0-0) in the back half of a two-game series to open the atypical 2021 NHL season.

The Penguins couldn’t capitalize on a 1-0 lead early in the game, but were able to tie the game at 2-2 and 3-3 before the wheels came off.

The Flyers scored 3 unanswered third period goals, including 2 in a span of 20 seconds, to put this one to bed. It felt about exactly as close as it ended up, 6-3.

Coach Sullivan: “One of the takeaways (from those breakdowns) that we talked with our players about is usually if one mistake is made, teams can recover. When a mistake is chased with a second or a third, the puck usually ends up in the back of your net.” — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) January 14, 2021

Yep – that pretty much sums it up.

In the positives column, the TJMac’s line (Tanev, Jankowski, and McCann) was excellent. They posted an 85.71% shot attempt share, and were a +5 differential in creating scoring chances.

Brand name quality for department store prices. Well, not exactly, but this is a thing that we’re doing, so deal with it.

Get the Maxx for the minimum. But make sacrifices on term.

The Zucker – Malkin – Rust line that everyone felt like was going to be really good was … just not. Perhaps they turn things around, or perhaps Matheson’s shared TOI with them won’t be the albatross it was in G1. Long season. Things can change.

Whatever.

Forwards

Guentzel – Crosby – Rodrigues

Zucker – Malkin – Rust

McCann – Jankowski – Tanev

Lafferty – Blueger – Sceviour

Defensemen

Dumoulin – Letang

Pettersson – Marino

Ruhwedel – Matheson

In Net

Jarry

The Flyers will keep a lot of things the same, which is generally what you do when things work. The Flyers are now 4-1-1 in their last 6 matchups with the Penguins.

The Pens will do well to keep the Power Play off the ice, as Erik Gustafsson who was definitely a really good fantasy pick and totally will keep this pace, recorded 2 on the advantage in the first period of Wednesday’s tilt.

Forwards

Lindblom – Couturier – Konecny

Giroux – Hayes – Farabee

van Riemsdyk – Patrick – Voracek

Raffl – Laughton – Aube-Kubel

Defensemen

Provorov – Braun

Sanheim – Myers

Hagg – Gustafsson

In Net

Hart

Go Pens.

