Penguins @ Flyers
Wells Fargo Arena | Philadelphia, PA
Friday, January 15 | 7:00 PM Eastern
NHL-N | | NBCS-P | AT&TSN-PT
The Penguins (0-1-0) look to take revenge on the Flyers (1-0-0) in the back half of a two-game series to open the atypical 2021 NHL season.
The Penguins couldn’t capitalize on a 1-0 lead early in the game, but were able to tie the game at 2-2 and 3-3 before the wheels came off.
The Flyers scored 3 unanswered third period goals, including 2 in a span of 20 seconds, to put this one to bed. It felt about exactly as close as it ended up, 6-3.
Coach Sullivan: “One of the takeaways (from those breakdowns) that we talked with our players about is usually if one mistake is made, teams can recover. When a mistake is chased with a second or a third, the puck usually ends up in the back of your net.”
Yep – that pretty much sums it up.
In the positives column, the TJMac’s line (Tanev, Jankowski, and McCann) was excellent. They posted an 85.71% shot attempt share, and were a +5 differential in creating scoring chances.
The Zucker – Malkin – Rust line that everyone felt like was going to be really good was … just not. Perhaps they turn things around, or perhaps Matheson’s shared TOI with them won’t be the albatross it was in G1. Long season. Things can change.
Whatever.
Forwards
Guentzel – Crosby – Rodrigues
Zucker – Malkin – Rust
McCann – Jankowski – Tanev
Lafferty – Blueger – Sceviour
Defensemen
Dumoulin – Letang
Pettersson – Marino
Ruhwedel – Matheson
In Net
Jarry
The Flyers will keep a lot of things the same, which is generally what you do when things work. The Flyers are now 4-1-1 in their last 6 matchups with the Penguins.
The Pens will do well to keep the Power Play off the ice, as Erik Gustafsson who was definitely a really good fantasy pick and totally will keep this pace, recorded 2 on the advantage in the first period of Wednesday’s tilt.
Forwards
Lindblom – Couturier – Konecny
Giroux – Hayes – Farabee
van Riemsdyk – Patrick – Voracek
Raffl – Laughton – Aube-Kubel
Defensemen
Provorov – Braun
Sanheim – Myers
Hagg – Gustafsson
In Net
Hart
ICE Cold Fact: No matter what you do in your life… SOMEBODY is gonna have a problem with it.. F em F em F em.. Ya gotta do YOU. It’s YOUR Fn life.
Go Pens.
