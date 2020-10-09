The Penguins weren’t expected to be busy on Day 1 of Free Agency, but GMJR came out and is reportedly bringing back Evan Rodrigues after including him in the deal that brought Kapanen back to the organization.

Still not finalized, but hearing Evan Rodrigues headed back to Pittsburgh (traded from Pens to the Leafs in Kapanen deal, Toronto didn’t QO him) — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 9, 2020

Big ups to Danny for suggesting this in the first place.

The Penguins with Rodrigues on the ice at 5v5 during his 7-game stint: •53% of goals scored

•63% of expected goals

•64% of shot attempts — Danny (@shireyirving) October 7, 2020

Rodrigues was a solid player for the Penguins when he was given the chance to play and will be a reliable player in a bottom 6 role.

This past season, via HockeyViz.com, Rodrigues was marginally above average at both ends of the ice at even strength for both the Penguins and Sabres in what was almost exclusively in a 4th line role for both teams.

On top of that, in 736 minutes tracked by Corey Sznajder (@ShutdownLine) and visualized by CJ Turtoro (@CJTDevil), Rodrigues has found success in controlled defensive zone exits and offensive zone entries (though, this stuff does vary from team-to-team and coach-to-coach), but he’s been above average in terms of his shot contributions, specifically in shot assists.

If Rodrigues and his shot assists are deployed on Jared McCann’s flank, it could be something that optimizes and weaponizes McCann’s lethal, heavy shot down the middle.

This space will be updated throughout the day(s) with more information as it trickles in.

Related

Read the original article at The Pensblog: Penguins Free Agency Tracker