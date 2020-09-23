Broken by Kevin Weekes, the Penguins have reportedly moved Patric Hornqvist on to Florida in exchange for Mike Matheson.

** Breaking News** As per what I’m told – the @penguins are trading F Patric Hornqvist to @FlaPanthers in exchange for D Mike Matheson. @NHL @NHLNetwork .

. — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) September 23, 2020

Now, Friedman and Lebrun are reporting that the deal isn’t finalized yet and there are some hiccups, but we’re going to operate under the assumption that it’s 1) one-for-one and 2) going to get over the line and will update accordingly.

For whatever reason, I’m told this trade hasn’t gone through yet. Not sure if it has to do with the fact Hornqvist has a full no-trade clause or not. https://t.co/EBdTuKXQv6 — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 23, 2020

I’m told there’s a “glitch” with the FLA/PIT trade. It was definitely in progress. We will see if it gets worked out. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 23, 2020

Back to the deal….

Hornqvist, 33, has a cap hit of $5.3M for the next three seasons, while Matheson, 26, has a cap hit of $4.875M for the next six seasons.

NHL GMs are a bunch of lunatics. absolute madmen. https://t.co/uzTtqcRzMV — Sean Gentille (@seangentille) September 23, 2020

Matheson, a left shot defenseman, has seen his ice time drop over the past 4 seasons to becoming a 3rd pair guy on the Panthers.

Historically, his individual impact can be classified as underwhelming. He’s not been a particularly good defender and has been a drag on offense.

Note: Matheson played some games at forward this season for the Panthers, which could explain some of his upticks.

However, this season was a little bit better. He still managed to contribute very little to the offensive side of the game, but wasn’t a total liability defensively. His penalty killing could use some improvement, too.

If there’s a glimmer of hope with Matheson, it’s in the transition data, tracked by Corey Sznajder, and visualized via chartinghockey.ca.

In the minutes tracked, Matheson finds himself in the top 25% in terms of shots and shot contributions per hour of play. He’s very good at carrying the puck into the zone and is above average at exiting his own zone.

Over the course of his career, he’s pretty consistently found himself below the 50% threshold of shares of shot attempts, unblocked, attempts, shots on goal, goals, expected goals, scoring chances, and high danger chances, but perhaps you could chalk that up to being on the Panthers.

However, relative to the rest of his teammates at 5v5, in most cases the Panthers generated more offense and allowed less events per hour defensively when Matheson left the ice (via Natural Stat Trick):

Matheson – 5v5- Relative to Team Rate per 60 minutes Unblocked Attempts For -0.66 Unblocked Attempts Against 1.37 Shots on Goal For -0.62 Shots on Goal Against 0.36 Expected Goals For -0.26 Expected Goals Against 0.04 Scoring Chances For -1.49 Scoring Chances Against 1.26

On one hand, it’s less than ideal to see your team get better when you get off the ice. On the other, these aren’t drastic swings in either direction if we’re looking to be a little optimistic here.

Contract aside, if he’s a straight swap into the Penguins 3rd pair, replacing Johnson on the ice, it’s hard to imagine this not being an upgrade (though, so is Juuso Riikola). There’s a curious disconnect between his microstats (transition data) and his on-ice results, so that will be something to keep an eye on.

Hornqvist is old and worn down, but still likely provides some value in a middle six with his goal-scoring and play-driving ability.

Matheson is younger, but hasn’t shown enough to be considered a top four guy and is being paid too much for too long for what he provides. pic.twitter.com/ZoF7Q9FADa — dom luszczyszyn (@domluszczyszyn) September 23, 2020

The more important thing here is what GMJR does next to open up the roster and cap space. Before this, they had just over $6M in cap space with Jarry, Simon, and Lafferty still to sign. But having Johnson’s $3.25M, Riikola’s $1.15M, Ruhwedel’s $700k, and now Matheson’s $4.875M tying up your #5-8 D spots, something has to give.

Or, maybe he just plays on the left wing on the 3rd line with McCann.

this man is a forward, folks https://t.co/BrbONMPtYD — Rhys Jessop (@Thats_Offside) September 23, 2020

As for Hornqvist, this feels like the end of an era. He epitomized everything you needed to win in the playoffs, all the way down to being willing to commit war crimes to do something as simple as create a scoring chance.

He was a hammer and will be sorely missed by this particular blog.

