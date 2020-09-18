Just a casual Friday night jumpstart came down in the form of the Penguins announcing that they had re-signed Jared McCann to the tune of a two year extension at $2.94M per year.

The Penguins have re-signed forward Jared McCann to a two-year contract.



The deal runs through the 2021.22 campaign and carries an average annual value of $2.94 million. Details: https://t.co/PlteNvm4iO pic.twitter.com/7kNICYhCFe — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 18, 2020

Everything about this is good. The term. The money. The player.

Jared McCann is a solid middle six center with some strong defensive impacts. Not a bad piece to have as the 3C and not a bad price either. pic.twitter.com/QdDYL6FGx8 — dom luszczyszyn (@domluszczyszyn) September 18, 2020

It should also signify the organization putting their faith in him to be the third line center they’ve been looking for while giving McCann two years to prove himself.

All in all, this was probably the best case scenario for both parties.

The Pens aren’t gonna find a better 3C in free agency or on the trade market for less than this. His playoffs were rough, but he was also playing most of his shifts with Marleau, Hornqvist, and the third D pair https://t.co/a5ySHw2pCS — Dan Hopper (@DanHoppOPS) September 18, 2020

