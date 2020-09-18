ared McCann #19 of the Pittsburgh Penguins skates against the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on February 19, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. The Penguins defeated the Devils 4-3.(BRUCE BENNETT/Getty Images North America)

Just a casual Friday night jumpstart came down in the form of the Penguins announcing that they had re-signed Jared McCann to the tune of a two year extension at $2.94M per year.

Everything about this is good.  The term.  The money.  The player.

It should also signify the organization putting their faith in him to be the third line center they’ve been looking for while giving McCann two years to prove himself.

All in all, this was probably the best case scenario for both parties.

 

