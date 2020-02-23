Select Page

Gameday 61: Problems

Posted by | Feb 23, 2020 | ,

Gameday 61: Problems
By: |
Penguins vs. Caps

Capital One Arena | Washington, DC

Noon Eastern | NBC

Welcome back to weekend gameday. The gameday that wants a javelina.

The Penguins have an injury problem.

The Caps have a Todd problem.

Pittsburgh got their asses kicked by the Sabres 5-2 only a couple days after a 4-0 loss to the leafs.

Caps have lost 4 in a row and only 2-7 in February earning a robust 5 points in the month.

The Pens can mostly explain away this bout with injuries. It’s basically impossible to be consistent with as much flux as this lineup has been in. It’s going to take a tight, focused effort in Washington to even hang around this one.

Unless it doesn’t.

DC has looked basically listless all month. Their coach seems to be floundering as he continues to trot out a bad goalie and shuffling lines like a bad poker hand. He, personally, continues to make me lose money like a true asshole. I have all the same confidence in that man that you did in college of that friend that always talked about the time they did peyote.

Usually I am fired up for these games. They are one of the best parts of the hockey season. But this just has shitshow written all over it.

Those can be good sometimes too though just ask not the leafs.

Lines: 

Yesterday’s

Seems set up for Murray in the cage today.

Caps

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Vrana-Backstrom-Oshie

Hagelin-Eller-Panik

Leipsic-Dowd-Hathaway

Dillon-Carlson

Kempny-Orlov

Siegenthaler-Jensen

Holtby

Huge 2 points on the line today. These are the games that can mean a whole hell of a lot when it comes to seeding time. Tight, tough 60 minutes from the boys and we can have a javelina. For a treat.

Image result for royal tenenbaums javelina gif

Image result for royal tenenbaums javelina gif

Go Pens

Penguins

Read the original article at The Pensblog: Gameday 61: Problems



Related Posts

Recap 58: At Least You Have the Boxing Day Parade

Recap 58: At Least You Have the Boxing Day Parade

February 19, 2020

Recap 57: Relegation of the D

Recap 57: Relegation of the D

February 17, 2020

Gameday 57: Detroit

Gameday 57: Detroit

February 16, 2020

Gameday 58: Penguins vs. Leafs

Gameday 58: Penguins vs. Leafs

February 18, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino