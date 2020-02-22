PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA
1:00PM Eastern | MSG-B | AT&TSN-PT
Welcome back to weekend gameday. The gameday that paid $15 for a meatball sub last night and will regret it for the rest of its life.
The Pens split a very weird series with the Leafs this week. The city of Toronto threatened ceremonious canings if they lost like that again, and the Leafs took Thursday’s game 4-0.
The more unfortunate news is Kahun went down in the 3rd blocking a shot.
The Pens are now without:
Nick Bjugstad
Brian Dumoulin
John Marino
Dominik Kahun
ZAR
Kahun is listed as a game time decision. I doubt he will play so he’ll probably play.
The Pens remain tied with the Caps atop the Metro with a game in a hand. The Pens haven’t won the Metro division since its inception in 2013. Would be cool.
Playing the Sabres today. Let’s check in on our old buddy….
lol
Lines:
Sabres
Jack Eichel
Huge 4 points on the line this weekend. Do it.
Go Pens
Read the original article at The Pensblog: Gameday 59: Buffalo