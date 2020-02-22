Gameday 59: Buffalo

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

1:00PM Eastern | MSG-B | AT&TSN-PT

Welcome back to weekend gameday. The gameday that paid $15 for a meatball sub last night and will regret it for the rest of its life.

The Pens split a very weird series with the Leafs this week. The city of Toronto threatened ceremonious canings if they lost like that again, and the Leafs took Thursday’s game 4-0.

The more unfortunate news is Kahun went down in the 3rd blocking a shot.

The Pens are now without:

Nick Bjugstad

Brian Dumoulin

John Marino

Dominik Kahun

ZAR

Kahun is listed as a game time decision. I doubt he will play so he’ll probably play.

The Pens remain tied with the Caps atop the Metro with a game in a hand. The Pens haven’t won the Metro division since its inception in 2013. Would be cool.

Playing the Sabres today. Let’s check in on our old buddy….

lol

Lines:

Angello is skating in Kahun’s spot during rushes.

Here is the #Pens workflow… Zucker-Crosby-Simon

Angello-Malkin-Rust

McCann-Agozzino-Hornqvist

Tanev-Blueger-Lafferty Johnson-Letang

Pettersson-Schultz

Riikola-Ruhwedel -MC — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) February 21, 2020

Sabres

Jack Eichel

Huge 4 points on the line this weekend. Do it.

Go Pens