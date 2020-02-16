Select Page

Gameday 57: Detroit

Posted by | Feb 16, 2020 | ,

Gameday 57: Detroit
By: |
Penguins vs. Red Wings

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, Pa

12:30PM EST | NBC

Welcome back to weekend gameday. The gameday that is hungover on a mountain listening to Tame Impala.

The Pens return home after a quick trip for a Sunday matinee with the Red Wings. The Wings, who are bad, shocked the Bruins just a week ago, destroying my Sunday parlay like true assholes.

They also carried a 1-0 lead into the third at New Jersey Thursday. They lost 4-1.

Detroit, it is important to remember, has brought nothing good into the world.

Really the only concern here is the Penguins give a shit. If they give a shit today should be good. If they don’t, yet another one of my parlays will be destroyed.

Lines:

Zucker – Crosby – Simon

McCann – Malkin – Rust

ZAR – Blueger – Tanev

Lafferty – Agozzino -Hornqvist

Johnson – Letang

Pettersson – Schultz

Roo – Riikola

Murray

Every Pens fan looking at these lines:

Wings:

Helm – Larkin – Mantha

Bertuzzi – Athanasiou – Glendening

Fabbri – Filppula – Nielsen

Abdelkader – Ehn – Erne

Hronek – Green

Nemeth – Lindstrom

Daley – Biega

Bernier

Every wings fan looking at these lines:

Handle the business. Get two points.

Image result for i think you should leave gifs

Image result for i think you should leave gifs

Go Pens

Penguins

Read the original article at The Pensblog: Gameday 57: Detroit



Related Posts

Recap 55: Lightning Strikes Twice

Recap 55: Lightning Strikes Twice

February 12, 2020

GAMEDAY 56: Penguins vs. Canadiens

GAMEDAY 56: Penguins vs. Canadiens

February 14, 2020

Wild trade Jason Zucker to the Penguins for Alex Galchenyuk

Wild trade Jason Zucker to the Penguins for Alex Galchenyuk

February 11, 2020

Recap 56: Say Zucker in French

Recap 56: Say Zucker in French

February 15, 2020

Spielen Sie Top Online Casino Echtes Geld von onlinecasinohex.de

Nya Svenska Casino - casinohex.se

Calendar

Thrills Casino

Queenvegas Casino