PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, Pa
12:30PM EST | NBC
Welcome back to weekend gameday. The gameday that is hungover on a mountain listening to Tame Impala.
The Pens return home after a quick trip for a Sunday matinee with the Red Wings. The Wings, who are bad, shocked the Bruins just a week ago, destroying my Sunday parlay like true assholes.
They also carried a 1-0 lead into the third at New Jersey Thursday. They lost 4-1.
Detroit, it is important to remember, has brought nothing good into the world.
Really the only concern here is the Penguins give a shit. If they give a shit today should be good. If they don’t, yet another one of my parlays will be destroyed.
Lines:
Zucker – Crosby – Simon
McCann – Malkin – Rust
ZAR – Blueger – Tanev
Lafferty – Agozzino -Hornqvist
Johnson – Letang
Pettersson – Schultz
Roo – Riikola
Murray
Every Pens fan looking at these lines:
Wings:
Helm – Larkin – Mantha
Bertuzzi – Athanasiou – Glendening
Fabbri – Filppula – Nielsen
Abdelkader – Ehn – Erne
Hronek – Green
Nemeth – Lindstrom
Daley – Biega
Bernier
Every wings fan looking at these lines:
Handle the business. Get two points.
Go Pens
Read the original article at The Pensblog: Gameday 57: Detroit