Gameday 57: Detroit

PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, Pa

12:30PM EST | NBC

Welcome back to weekend gameday. The gameday that is hungover on a mountain listening to Tame Impala.

The Pens return home after a quick trip for a Sunday matinee with the Red Wings. The Wings, who are bad, shocked the Bruins just a week ago, destroying my Sunday parlay like true assholes.

Teams that have lost multiple games to the Red Wings this year: Canadiens (3)

Bruins (2) That’s it. — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 9, 2020

They also carried a 1-0 lead into the third at New Jersey Thursday. They lost 4-1.

Detroit, it is important to remember, has brought nothing good into the world.

Really the only concern here is the Penguins give a shit. If they give a shit today should be good. If they don’t, yet another one of my parlays will be destroyed.

Lines:

Zucker – Crosby – Simon

McCann – Malkin – Rust

ZAR – Blueger – Tanev

Lafferty – Agozzino -Hornqvist

Johnson – Letang

Pettersson – Schultz

Roo – Riikola

Murray

Every Pens fan looking at these lines:

Wings:

Helm – Larkin – Mantha

Bertuzzi – Athanasiou – Glendening

Fabbri – Filppula – Nielsen

Abdelkader – Ehn – Erne

Hronek – Green

Nemeth – Lindstrom

Daley – Biega

Bernier

Every wings fan looking at these lines:

Handle the business. Get two points.

Go Pens