TD Garden | Boston, MA
7:00PM Eastern | ESPN+ | NESN | AT&TSN-PT
The Penguins travel to America’s anus to take on the B’s in a showdown between two of the league’s top four teams.
The Penguins got Sidney Crosby back and bukkakked the shit out of the Wild behind a four-point effort from #87 in the programs (#1 in your hearts).
McCann – Crosby – Simon
Kahun – Malkin – Rust
Galchenyuk – Agozzino – Hornqvist
Aston-Reese – Blueger – Tanev
Johnson – Letang
Pettersson – Marino
Riikola – Ruhwedel
Jarry
Fuck Brad Marchand.
Halak gets the start for Boston as Tuukka got concussed after he caught an elbow.
Marchand – Bergeron – Pastrnak
Heinen – Krejci – Kuhlman
DeBrusk – Coyle – Bjork
Nordstrom – Kuraly – Wagner
Chara – McAvoy
Krug – Carlo
Moore – Grzelcyk
Halak
Beat the B’s. It’s Truckuary.
Go Pens.
Read the original article at The Pensblog: Gameday 47: Penguins @ Bruins