Gameday 47: Penguins @ Bruins

TD Garden | Boston, MA

7:00PM Eastern | ESPN+ | NESN | AT&TSN-PT

The Penguins travel to America’s anus to take on the B’s in a showdown between two of the league’s top four teams.

The Penguins got Sidney Crosby back and bukkakked the shit out of the Wild behind a four-point effort from #87 in the programs (#1 in your hearts).

McCann – Crosby – Simon

Kahun – Malkin – Rust

Galchenyuk – Agozzino – Hornqvist

Aston-Reese – Blueger – Tanev

Johnson – Letang

Pettersson – Marino

Riikola – Ruhwedel

Jarry

[embedded content]

Fuck Brad Marchand.

Halak gets the start for Boston as Tuukka got concussed after he caught an elbow.

Marchand – Bergeron – Pastrnak

Heinen – Krejci – Kuhlman

DeBrusk – Coyle – Bjork

Nordstrom – Kuraly – Wagner

Chara – McAvoy

Krug – Carlo

Moore – Grzelcyk

Halak

Beat the B’s. It’s Truckuary.

[embedded content]

Go Pens.