GAMEDAY 41: Unanswerable Questions

Bell Centre | Montreal, Ca
7:00PM Eastern | NHLN | AT&TSN-PT
Welcome back to weekend gameday. The gameday that hungover because it drank two 15% BEERS after a trip to a wine farm.
The Penguins travel to Montreal tonight to take on the team most thankful that the Senators exist. If it wasn’t for Ottawa we would spend way more time talking about how fucked up the Habs are. They just signed Ilya Kovalchuk, which would be a very scary thing in 2005 but is a very funny thing in 2020.
Back at what, exactly? And why aren’t there better hockey cities on earth? The best one on earth is just one that decided to put gravy on fried potatoes? We can’t do better than that?
These questions are unanswerable I suppose.
Lines:
Murray in the cage tonight.
Habs:
Tatar-Danault-Cousins
Lehkonen-Domi-Suzuki
Poehling-Kotkaniemi-Weal
Vejdemo-Peca-Weise
Chairot-Weber
Mete-Petry
Scandella-Fleury
Price
